Odili Urges PAMO Matriculants to Make Parents Proud, Applauds FG on Fellowship Recognition

By Ken Asinobi

Former Rivers State Governor and Pro-Chancellor of Pamo University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), Sir Dr. Peter Odili, has urged newly admitted students of the university to make their parents proud by taking their studies seriously and maintaining discipline throughout their academic journey.

Odili gave the advice while speaking at the 9th matriculation ceremony of the university held at the Professor Abubakar A. Rasheed Auditorium, a highly colourful ceremony attended by parents, staff and invited guests.

He reminded the matriculating students that their parents and guardians were present at the ceremony because they believe in their future and have entrusted the institution with the responsibility of guiding them to become responsible professionals.

“Your parents are here today because they believe in your future. They expect that you will make them proud,” he said.

The former governor advised the students to remain focused on their purpose in the university, maintain humility and respect for others, and avoid actions that could jeopardize their academic progress.

He also encouraged them to carefully read the students’ handbook and obey the rules guiding their conduct in the institution, warning that ignorance of the regulations would not be accepted as an excuse for misconduct.

Odili further reminded the students that the knowledge and skills they would acquire during their training would be used to save lives and improve the wellbeing of people in society, urging them to combine academic excellence with strong moral character.

Speaking on developments in medical education,

Odili also applauded the Federal Government for recognising fellowship qualifications in medical sciences, describing the decision as a major step in strengthening professional training and academic development in Nigeria.

According to him, the decision of the Federal Executive Council will improve the academic pathway for medical practitioners across the country.

He explained that fellowship qualifications, alongside the PhD, form part of the academic ladder in medical education, noting that professionals who obtain the required qualifications can also advance in the academic system and become professors.

Odili also commended the management and staff of the university for maintaining high academic standards and for their commitment to training quality medical professionals.

The matriculation ceremony formally admitted the new students into PAMO University of Medical Sciences, marking the beginning of their academic journey in the institution.

A highlight of the ceremony was a special choral rendition by the PUMS Choral Group, which entertained guests and added colour to the occasion.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Smith I. Jaja, praised the Board of Trustees for supporting the growth of the institution, noting that the university has become a respected centre for medical training.

Prof. Jaja urged the students to be disciplined, attend lectures regularly and obey the university’s rules.

He warned that students with less than 75 percent lecture attendance would not be allowed to sit for examinations, encouraging them to remain committed to their studies. Some dignitaries at the ceremony included Hon. Justice Chinelo Odil, Justice of the Rivers State High Court; Prof. Chizindu Alikor, Chief Medical Director of Rivers State University Teaching Hospital; and Hon. Barrister Emma Okah, former Commissioner for Information in Rivers State, among others.