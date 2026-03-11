Rivers Dep. Gov, Ngozi Odu Harps On Women’s Role In Peace, Development

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, has emphasized that women remain central to sustainable development, peace building, economic growth, and environmental stewardship in communities across the Niger Delta.

Prof. Odu made this known while speaking at the Niger Delta Women Conference held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, organized by Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on Tuesday, 3rd March 2026.

She described the conference, themed “Empowering Niger Delta Women for Enhanced Political Inclusion, Peace, and Development,” as a timely and commendable initiative, noting that it provides a strategic platform for dialogue, empowerment, and capacity building for women across the region.

According to her, women play a nurturing and protective role in society, likening them to a mother hen.

“The mother hen is there to protect the little chicks. When the hawk comes, the mother hen spreads her feathers to shield them. When she picks food from the ground, she does not eat first; she gives it to her children,” she said.

The Deputy Governor expressed appreciation to the organizers, as well as PANDEF and the British High Commission, for supporting the initiative. She urged participants to harness the collective strength, resilience, and creativity of Niger Delta women to foster unity, development, and lasting progress.

In her remarks, former First Lady of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan, who was the Special Guest of Honour, called on Nigerian women to unite beyond political differences and actively advocate for their rights and inclusion in leadership.

“Let us love ourselves. Let us support one another. Let us walk with one another in unity. Let us be proud of ourselves. Let us know that what a man can do, we can do better. We are prosperous. We are honest. We are the best,” she stressed.

Also speaking, the PANDEF National Woman Leader, Mrs. Grace Ekong, stated that PANDEF remains a platform for dialogue where people advocate for equality, peace, inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

She explained that the conference aims to sensitize and empower women through education to participate more actively in the region’s development, adding that PANDEF continues to serve as a channel for engaging the Federal Government on the needs and aspirations of the Niger Delta people.

In her keynote Address, Prof. Maureen Etebu, who spoke on the Theme: Empowering Niger Delta Women For Enhanced Political Inclusion Peace And Development ” Said the conference speaks to a collective commitment to advancing the role of women as contributors to governance, peace and sustainable development in the Niger Delta. She noted that meaningful progress in the Niger Delta region is closely linked to the inclusion, improvement and leadership of women at all levels.