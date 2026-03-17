Troop Morale, Welfare Must Match Military Spending – Defence Minister

By Hopejane Uzor

Concerns have been raised over the welfare and morale of Nigerian soldiers on the frontline, despite the significant budgetary allocations to the nation’s defence institutions.

The issue comes amid discussions surrounding the 2026 defence budget, which was recently defended before the National Assembly by the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

The size of the budget allocated to the military should not only cover equipment procurement and operational costs but also address the welfare of personnel directly engaged in combat operations.

Analysts note that soldiers deployed in volatile theatres such as the Sambisa Forest and other conflict zones across the country remain the backbone of Nigeria’s fight against insurgency and banditry.

These troops, they say, require adequate support, timely allowances, and decent living conditions to maintain operational effectiveness.

Recent concerns have focused on whether soldiers’ allowances are being paid promptly, the condition of barracks accommodation across the country, and whether troops are being rotated regularly to prevent exhaustion and psychological burnout.

Security experts warn that while the military continues to invest heavily in hardware such as Armoured Personnel Carriers and Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, equipment alone cannot win wars if the morale of the troops operating them is low.

They argue that delayed allowances, poor living conditions in barracks, and insufficient welfare packages for families of fallen soldiers could undermine the fighting spirit of personnel stationed at the frontlines.

Calls have therefore been made to Nigeria’s military leadership, including the Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, to strengthen troop welfare initiatives.

Stakeholders say beyond policy discussions in Abuja, military commanders must regularly engage with troops on the ground to better understand the realities they face in combat zones.

According to them, improving welfare packages, ensuring prompt payment of allowances, and instituting proper troop rotation schedules are critical steps in sustaining morale and effectiveness within the armed forces.

They maintain that while Nigeria expects its soldiers to make the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the nation, the military leadership must ensure that personnel are adequately supported and their families properly catered for.

Observers stress that the wellbeing of soldiers should remain a priority, noting that a motivated and well-cared-for military force is essential for Nigeria’s ongoing security operations.