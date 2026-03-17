Bodo Monarch Worried Over Rising Proliferation Of Churches In Bodo City

King John Bari-Iyiedum Sunday Bebor, Berebon Gberedeela VIII, the Paramount Ruler of Bodo (Menebon Bodo City) and its 35 sub-villages in Gokana Local Government Area, is worried by the increasing proliferation of churches within his domain.

The monarch made the remarks during the first Bodo Community Fasting and Prayer Session of the year. The event was organized by the local chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and held at St. Patrick Catholic Church Parish, Bodo City.

Speaking at the gathering, the king clarified that he is not opposed to the establishment of legitimate church denominations.

However, he expressed concern about individuals who lack proper theological training or proper ordination but break away from their parent churches to establish independent ministries, often as a means of economic survival.

According to the monarch, Bodo communities currently have close to 50 independent churches. He warned that the increasing number of unregulated churches poses several challenges to the community.

Among the issues he highlighted were the commercialization of religion, doctrinal fragmentation, unhealthy rivalry among church leaders, personality clashes and leadership conflicts, and the weakening of traditional communal bonds.

The king further noted that in some instances, unregulated church planting has contributed to public skepticism, reduced trust in religious leadership, and broader doubts about the credibility of Christianity within the community.

To address the situation, the monarch advised the Christian Association of Nigeria (Bodo City Chapter) to establish a committee responsible for scrutinizing proposals for new churches before allowing them to operate in the community.

Also speaking at the event, Rev. Fr. (Dr.) Anderson Amaechi, the priest in charge of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Bodo City, delivered a message titled “O Lord, Remember Me,” drawn from Psalm 106:4-5.

He explained that the Bodo Community Fasting and Prayer Session was organized to seek divine intervention in the face of the socio-economic challenges confronting the community.

According to him, such collective requests for blessings can only be effective when accompanied by sincerity, proper spiritual positioning, covenant obedience, and genuine repentance.

The priest drew inferences with the experience of the ancient Israelites, noting that through sincere repentance they received divine forgiveness, spiritual renewal, economic restoration, and the return of glory to their community.

He also encouraged members of the community to practise what he described as “secret generosity,” similar to the example demonstrated by Nehemiah in biblical history. According to him, such acts attract divine favor and open the door to prosperity.

The event also featured several contributions from other prominent Christian leaders and ministers.

Pastor Jonathan Nannea of the Redeemed Christian Church of God told participants that the gathering was an opportunity for the community to break free from what he described as “Satanic bondage” that had long affected the area.

Pastor Paago, Superintendent of the Apostolic Church, Bodo Area (Maritime Territory), under Apostle Baritu JD, delivered a brief but impactful message which he described as a “positive spiritual tornado.”

He called on ministers to address moral challenges in the community, particularly fornication and adultery, and urged preachers to focus more on the message of Christ and the teachings of Scripture rather than denominational differences.

Pastor Koko, a missionary preacher in the Republic of Cameroon, alongside Pastor Feghe, also spoke strongly against greed and personal aggrandizement.

They called for responsible leadership and the diversification of the community’s shared resources to promote balanced and equitable development in Bodo.

Highlights of the program included intercessory prayers, praise and worship sessions, prayers for the rededication of Bodo to God, and special prayers for the empowerment of the youth. Various church choirs also rendered musical performances during the gathering.

Special prayers were offered for His Royal Highness the King and the royal household, the Bodo Council of Chiefs, the Community Development Committee (CDC), ministers of God, and other community leaders.

Participants also prayed for the welfare and balanced development of Bodo City and the wider Ogoni nation. Additional prayers were offered for pupils and students of Bebor International Group of Schools, including those in the creche, nursery, and basic sections, as well as Tower College, with particular mention of students living with different degrees of disabilities. The Bodo Community Fasting and Prayer Session was well attended by residents, church leaders, and community stakeholders and ended on a joyful and uplifting note.