Lamido Urges PDP Leaders To Accept Reality, Reconcile With Wike Faction

Former Governor of Jigawa State and founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sule Lamido, has called on members of the party to embrace reconciliation and rally behind the caretaker committee linked to Nyesom Wike in order to prevent the internal crisis within the opposition party from worsening.

Lamido made the appeal while addressing journalists during a Ramadan Iftar with PDP leaders and members in his hometown of Bamaina.

He stressed that the party must prioritise unity and reconciliation rather than prolong internal disputes that could weaken its political strength.

Describing Wike as a politically strategic actor, Lamido said the Minister of the Federal Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory capitalised on the leadership vacuum that emerged after the tenure of the party’s National Working Committee expired.

According to him, the caretaker structure supported by Wike became the only functional leadership arrangement available at the time the vacuum occurred.

“Wike is a very shrewd politician. He saw the situation clearly and moved quickly to establish a caretaker committee.

By the time the tenure of the existing leadership elapsed, that was the only structure in place,” Lamido said.

While acknowledging that many party members may disagree with Wike politically, Lamido stressed that the survival of the PDP requires dialogue and compromise among its stakeholders.

“Even if some of us may not like him or have political differences with him, we must still invite him in the spirit of unity, brotherhood and PDP sisterhood. The priority now is reconciliation and moving the party forward,” he said.

The former governor expressed concern over the persistent internal wrangling within the party and the wave of defections that have unsettled its ranks in recent times.

He warned that prolonged leadership disputes could undermine the party’s preparedness for future elections.

Lamido also cautioned that Nigeria’s electoral timelines leave little room for prolonged political crises within parties, noting that delays in resolving leadership issues could affect candidate nominations and other critical preparations.

Reflecting on the significance of the Ramadan season, he said the holy month provides an opportunity for reflection, forgiveness and reconciliation among party members.

Lamido emphasised that the PDP remains a collective institution that belongs to all its members and should not be treated as the property of any individual or faction.

He therefore urged party leaders to rise above personal interests, settle their differences and work together to rebuild the party. “Our duty now is to protect the heritage of the PDP and ensure the party remains strong enough to serve Nigerians,” Lamido stated.