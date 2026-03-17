“Landlord, How Are You?” — Tinubu Hails Wike As He Departs For Historic UK Visit

By Jerry Needam

In a moment that blended statesmanship with humour, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday lightened the atmosphere at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, when he playfully greeted the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, with the words: “Landlord, how are you?”

The remark, captured in a video shared by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, drew smiles from dignitaries present.

In a show of respect, Wike bowed slightly as he exchanged a handshake with the President, further underscoring the cordial relationship between both leaders.

Also present at the airport were senior government officials, members of the Federal Executive Council, and top aides who gathered to see the President off as he embarked on a historic state visit to the United Kingdom.

President Tinubu, accompanied by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, is undertaking the high-level visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties, enhancing economic cooperation, and deepening bilateral relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The visit is widely regarded as significant, marking a new phase in Nigeria’s foreign policy direction under the Tinubu administration.

Key areas expected to feature prominently in discussions include trade and investment, security collaboration, education partnerships, and climate-related initiatives.

Observers note that the President’s light-hearted exchange with Wike reflects a growing rapport within the administration, even as expectations remain high for tangible outcomes from the visit. As President Tinubu begins this important diplomatic mission, Nigerians at home and in the diaspora will be watching closely, hopeful that the engagement will yield meaningful benefits for the nation’s economy and strengthen its global standing.