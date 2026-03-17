Deplorable Road to Church Sparks Concern In Obio/Akpor Community

By Ken Asinobi

A resident and small business owner in Elioparanwo, Gbemisola Eniola Adefola, has raised alarm over the poor condition of the major street leading to Arch Angel Raphael Catholic Church in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, calling for urgent intervention from relevant authorities and stakeholders.

Adefola, who operates a thriving Point of Sale (POS) business along the busy Elioparanwo Street, described the situation as “deeply troubling,” noting that the road has become almost impassable, especially during the rainy season.

According to her, large potholes, stagnant water, and muddy surfaces have made movement difficult for residents, church members, and business operators in the area.

She appealed to the government, corporate bodies, and well-meaning individuals not to ignore the plight of people living and working along the road.

“Every day, we struggle to carry out our normal activities because of this bad road. Customers find it difficult to come here, and when they do, they complain about the condition of the place,” she said.

Adefola stressed that the situation has negatively affected businesses in the area, as many customers now prefer to transact elsewhere to avoid the stress of navigating the road.

She also called on the leadership of Arch Angel Raphael Catholic Church to consider supporting efforts to fix the road, noting that the church is a major user of the route.

“Even if the government continues to neglect its responsibility, the church should think about the welfare of the community. What they do to improve this road will also benefit them directly,” she said.

She explained that a better road would reduce vehicle damage, cut maintenance costs, and make it easier for worshippers to access the church.

Other residents who spoke shared similar concerns, saying the poor state of the road has led to frequent vehicle breakdowns, increased transport fares, and, in some cases, minor accidents.

A commercial driver in the area said he now avoids the route whenever possible. “This road is a nightmare. If you drive here often, be ready to repair your vehicle every week,” he lamented.

Community members are now urging swift action to rehabilitate the road, warning that continued neglect could further worsen living and business conditions in the area. They called on all stakeholders to come together to find a lasting solution, expressing hope that their voices will lead to meaningful change.