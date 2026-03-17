King Leslie N. Eke: A Digital Monarch Redefining Traditional Leadership In Nigeria

By King Onunwor

At a time when traditional institutions across Nigeria are redefining their relevance in a rapidly changing society, His Majesty King Prof. Leslie N. Eke, JP Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom and Nyerisi Eli Woji (Eze Woji XII), Eze Gbakagbaka stands out as a monarch whose leadership reflects both the dignity of tradition and the dynamism of modern governance. The royal father has distinguished himself through intellectual depth, progressive advocacy, and a steady commitment to peace, development, and responsible leadership, earning him the growing reputation of a “digital monarch” within Rivers State and beyond.

From his palace in Woji, within Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, the monarch has steadily emerged as a voice of reason and progressive leadership in the Niger Delta.

His influence today extends far beyond the traditional boundaries of Evo Kingdom, as he continues to play an important role in conversations around peace, governance, and national development.

King Leslie Eke occupies a strategic position within the traditional governance architecture of Ikwerreland as Chairman of the Forum of Ikwerre Government Recognised Traditional Rulers.

Through this platform, he has consistently championed unity, dialogue, and cooperation among communities across Ikwerre ethnic nationality.

In a period when the relevance of traditional institutions is constantly debated, the Evo monarch has demonstrated that the throne remains a powerful instrument for social cohesion and grassroots leadership.

His interventions in community affairs frequently emphasise dialogue, consultation, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

Among his people in Woji and across Evo Kingdom, the monarch is widely regarded as a progressive royal father.

His approach to leadership reflects a rare ability to combine the wisdom of traditional authority with the realities of modern governance.

It is this pragmatic outlook that has earned him the popular description as a “digital monarch.”

The title reflects his openness to modern ideas, contemporary communication platforms, and progressive approaches to community leadership.

His intellectual pedigree also plays a significant role in shaping his leadership style.

King Leslie Eke is not only a traditional ruler but also a distinguished academic whose educational journey exposed him to global perspectives on governance and leadership.

With strong academic grounding in the biological sciences and theology, he represents a unique fusion of scholarship and traditional authority.

This rare blend of intellect and culture allows him to engage meaningfully in discussions that affect both local communities and national policy directions.

Beyond scholarship, the monarch also comes from a legacy deeply rooted in public service.

He is the son of the late Frank Adiele Eke, the first Deputy Governor of Rivers State who served between 1979 and 1983.

That legacy of leadership has continued to shape the younger Eke’s understanding of service, responsibility, and community development.

Across Rivers State, King Leslie Eke has consistently advocated peace as the cornerstone of sustainable development.

His public statements and royal engagements frequently highlight the importance of harmony among communities.

According to the monarch, no meaningful development can occur in an environment plagued by violence or distrust.

This philosophy has guided his leadership in Evo Kingdom where peacebuilding remains a major focus.

He has encouraged community leaders and youth organisations to embrace dialogue rather than confrontation when disputes arise.

Cultural festivals and traditional gatherings are also strongly promoted by the monarch as tools for unity.

He believes such cultural platforms help reinforce shared identity and strengthen social bonds among communities.

Under his leadership, youth participation in cultural and community activities has grown steadily.

The objective, according to the palace, is to reconnect younger generations with their heritage while steering them away from crime and social vices.

Security agencies have often acknowledged the supportive role played by traditional institutions in maintaining peace within their jurisdictions.

In Woji and neighbouring communities, the relationship between the palace and security agencies has contributed significantly to community stability.

Another area where King Leslie Eke has demonstrated strong advocacy is grassroots economic development.

He has repeatedly emphasised the importance of small and medium enterprises in driving economic growth.

In several public engagements, the monarch has noted that SMEs represent a major component of thriving economies across the world.

For him, empowering local entrepreneurs is a direct pathway to reducing unemployment and poverty.

His advocacy therefore focuses on improving access to funding and creating enabling environments for small businesses.

Beyond economics, the monarch has also lent his voice to national conversations about ethical governance.

At public forums and professional gatherings, he has often stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in public life.

He has particularly challenged communication professionals to prioritise credibility in their work.

According to him, rebuilding public trust in institutions is essential for the stability of any democratic society.

King Leslie Eke’s leadership also extends to humanitarian causes and social welfare initiatives.

His palace has served as a rallying point for several community-driven charitable activities.

He has consistently encouraged individuals, corporate bodies, and organisations to support vulnerable members of society.

Such interventions reflect a leadership philosophy that places compassion at the centre of authority.

Women groups, youth organisations, and community associations across Rivers State have recognised this commitment to humanitarian service.

Several organisations have honoured him for his support towards social welfare and community development.

Within Ikwerreland, King Leslie Eke is widely regarded as one of the most influential contemporary traditional rulers.

His leadership within the council of Ikwerre traditional rulers has strengthened cooperation among the four Ikwerre-speaking local government areas.

Observers often describe him as a consensus builder who understands the delicate balance between tradition and modern governance.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his reign is his ability to connect with both grassroots communities and elite audiences.

To ordinary citizens, he remains a father figure whose palace doors are open to the concerns of the people.

To policymakers and intellectuals, he represents a thoughtful royal voice capable of contributing meaningfully to national discourse.

This rare combination of accessibility, scholarship, and cultural authority explains why the title “digital monarch” continues to resonate.

In an era when leadership credibility is often questioned, King Leslie Eke presents a compelling example of responsible traditional leadership.

His advocacy for peace, youth development, economic empowerment, and ethical governance aligns with the aspirations of modern Nigeria.

Such contributions place him among the traditional rulers whose influence transcends their immediate communities.

For Rivers State, his leadership represents a stabilising force within a complex political and social environment.

For Nigeria, he symbolises the enduring relevance of enlightened traditional institutions.

Recognising King Leslie Eke at both state and national levels would therefore go beyond honouring an individual monarch.

It would also acknowledge the value of progressive traditional leadership in contemporary governance.

As Nigeria continues to search for credible leadership models across all sectors, the example of the Evo monarch remains instructive.

Indeed, the reign of King Prof. Leslie N. Eke stands as a powerful reminder that tradition and modernity can coexist productively.

For the people of Evo Kingdom, Ikwerre ethnic nationality, and Rivers State, their monarch continues to embody a vision of leadership rooted in wisdom, peace, and service.

Onunwor, is a Corespondent with The Tide Newspaper.