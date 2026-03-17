Rivers BSN Renamed Tombia Auxiliary After Bishop Fubara

The Bible Society of Nigeria Rivers/Bayelsa Area has renamed the Tombia Auxiliary after Late Bishop of Niger Delta Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Yibo Fubara.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Area, Elder Omoni Ayo-Tamuno at the St. Stephen Lutheran Cathedral Tombia, Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, while presenting Special Member Certificate to Sir. Chief Tamunoton and Lady Rose Davies.

Elderr Ayo-Tamuno explained that the change was done in recognition of the personal efforts of the late Bishop for the creation of Rivers/Bayelsa Area

The Chairman also stated that as the Bishop of the Niger Delta Diocese at that time, he made it mandatory for all Anglican Priests to be registered members of the Society and called on the Bishops of Niger Province to implement the directive.

He said, “I believe if this directive is carried out to the letter and all Anglican pastors are members of the Society, it will boast the society work and enhance the Bible distribution of the area”

The Chairman lauded the contribution of the President/Primate of fellowship of Lutheran congregation of Nigeria Incorporated, The Most Reverend. Doctor Nimi Benson John Fyneface who has also directed all Churches in his denomination to cooperate with the society at all times.

Elder Ayo-Tamuno said “this type of cooperation of denominational heads is necessary to enable the society to function as a non-governmental organization charged with the full responsibility of translating the Written Word of God into various Nigerian languages”.

He commended the leadership of the St. Stephen’s Cathedral for their regular support to the society and appeal to the Cathedral to take the lead and lead other churches to support the society, bearing in mind that the founder of the society Bishop Fubara is from Tombia.

The Chairman extolled the bold step taken by the couple for being the first to register as Special Member in Tombia and enjoined other member of the cathedral to register as members of the society. Responding, Sir Chief Tamunoton Davies thanked the Society for counting himself and his wife worthy to be Special Member and pledged to be a worthy ambassador of the Society at all times.