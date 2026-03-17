Gov. Soludo Sworn-In For A 2nd Term

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has been sworn in for a second term in office. He was sworn in on Tuesday March 17, 2026, at the Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka. The ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Vice President Hashim Shettima, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and former Commonwealth Secretary General Emeka Anyaoku.

The swearing-in ceremony began with an interdenominational service at the International Convention Centre, Awka, on March 15, 2026, and will conclude with a thanksgiving mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Awka, on March 22, 2026 .

Governor Soludo, who contested under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), won the November 8, 2025, governorship election with 422,664 votes, defeating his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 99,445 votes.

In his inaugural address, Governor Soludo expressed gratitude to the people of Anambra State for the trust reposed in him and his deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim. He assured the administration would continue to pursue its development agenda, transforming the state into a liveable and prosperous smart megacity.

The ceremony was marked by tight security, with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) deploying 275 officers and 29 operational vehicles to ensure traffic management and safety.

Governor Soludo’s second term is expected to focus on community policing, strengthening the Anambra State Vigilante Group (AVG), and improving the state’s economic trajectory.

The administration plans to present a post-election supplementary budget, focusing on funding new capital projects outlined in the governor’s second-term manifesto.

Residents and visitors are expecting a temporary economic boost, particularly in the hospitality and transport sectors, due to the influx of dignitaries.

The swearing-in ceremony is a testament to Anambra State’s commitment to democratic stability and good governance.

Governor Soludo’s victory is seen as a strong endorsement of his first-term performance, particularly his efforts in urban renewal and infrastructure development.

The governor has promised to deepen developmental strides and tackle insecurity more aggressively in his second term.

The ceremony was attended by traditional rulers from all 179 communities in Anambra State and monarchs from other parts of the country.

APGA mobilized members from all 326 wards in Anambra to attend the event, showcasing the party’s strong support for Governor Soludo.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Soludo the winner of the November 8, 2025, governorship election, citing his significant mandate to continue his “Solution” agenda.

The event is expected to serve as a platform for the administration to outline its policy direction for the next four years.

Security agencies have been deployed to strategic locations across Anambra to ensure a peaceful and orderly ceremony.

The ceremony is a significant milestone in Anambra State’s history, marking the beginning of Governor Soludo’s second term in office.