Gbene Yamaabana Dynasty Reaffirms Position On NEPL Physical Asset Verification Visit

The Gbene Yamaabana Dynasty of Nyobe Bangha, Bangha Ancient Kingdom, Khana Local Government Area, wishes to reaffirm and fully align with the earlier press statement issued during the physical asset verification visit by the Nigeria Exploration Production Limited (NEPL) to the Kue Yamaabana Oil Field in Nyobe Bangha.

Ordinarily, we would not have considered it necessary to respond to the statement attributed to Chief Edo Keniabarido. However, for the purpose of clarity and to ensure that the public record reflects the correct position, it has become necessary to restate certain facts.

First, Nyobe Bangha is an autonomous community, distinct from Nyokuru Community, though both exist within the broader Nyokhana Kingdom. Each community possesses its own recognized geographical boundaries and natural resources.

The Kue Yamaabana Oil Field is located within Nyobe Bangha Community and belongs exclusively to Nyobe Bangha, just as the Nyokuru Gas Well is situated within Nyokuru Community. These assets are separate and geographically distinct.

Further reinforcing this position, geographical coordinates captured in a photograph of the wellhead during the NEPL technical team’s verification visit clearly indicate the precise location of the facility within Nyobe Bangha.

The image record taken at the site shows the coordinates Latitude 4.717516° and Longitude 7.465279°, identified as Bargha, Rivers State, Nigeria, confirming the physical location of the asset within the Nyobe Bangha area.

For the avoidance of doubt, there is no asset known as “Nyokuru 1 & 2” in relation to the oil field situated in Nyobe Bangha.

It is also important to note that the ownership and location of the Nyobe Bangha Oil Field have long been settled, with a subsisting court judgment affirming the field as the exclusive asset of Nyobe Bangha Community.

While we respect the right of individuals to express their views, it is worth observing that the issues referenced in the comments attributed to Chief Edo Keniabarido were not clearly articulated, nor was any indication given that his family was formally involved in the specific matter under consideration.

The Gbene Yamaabana Dynasty therefore encourages all stakeholders to rely on verified facts, established records, and documented evidence as discussions continue regarding the safe and responsible resumption of oil and gas operations in Ogoniland.

The Gbene Yamaabana Dynasty remains committed to peaceful engagement, mutual respect among neighboring communities, and constructive collaboration with government agencies, industry operators, and all relevant stakeholders in pursuit of sustainable development and stability in the region.

Signed:

Engr. Legborsi Yamaabana, MNSE

For: Gbene Yamaabana Dynasty

Nyobe Bangha, Bangha Ancient Kingdom

Khana Local Government Area