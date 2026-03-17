Peacemaker Odiche: Spreading Unity Through Ikwerre Traditional Eriku Dance

By Ken Asinobi

Samuel Ajoku Odiche, popularly known in music circles as Peacemaker, is a traditional musician and the leader of the Peace and Unity Musical Group of Igwuruta in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

In this interview, he speaks about his life, music career, inspiration, and message to his fans.

Early Life and Identity

Introducing himself, the musician said his full name is Samuel Adoko Odiche, Eze Eri 1 of Igwuruta.

According to him, the name Odiche means “a different or unique person.”

“My names are Samuel Adoko Odiche. Odiche means a different person. People simply call me Odiche.”

In the music world, however, he prefers to be known as Peacemaker, a name he says reflects the message he promotes through his songs.

Although he is not a traditional ruler, Odiche said he holds a chieftaincy title in his Igwuruta community. “I’m not a traditional ruler, but I’m one of the chiefs.”, he said.

Leadership of the Musical Group

Odiche is the leader of the Peace and Unity Musical Group of Igwuruta. He explained that while there are many musical groups in the area, he leads this particular one.

The group is known for traditional performances that combine music, dance, and cultural storytelling.

Musical Journey

Speaking about his journey into music, Odiche said his passion for singing started at a very young age.

“I started singing when I was young. My first album was produced when I was still in grammar school.”

He noted that music has always been a natural part of his life and that he continued developing his talent while pursuing his education.

Musical Influences

Odiche said he was inspired by several musicians over the years. Among those he mentioned were Boro, Jimmy Konta, and Majority.

He described Jimmy Konta as a very close friend.

“Jimmy was my good friend.

He used to sleep in my house.”

These musicians, he said, influenced his style and passion for traditional music.

Type of Music

The Peace and Unity Musical Group performs a style of traditional music rooted in community culture.

Their performances often feature energetic dance steps known as “Eriku.”

Odiche explained that Eriku refers to a waist-twisting dance performed by both men and women.

“We call it the waist dance — Eriku. Both men and women perform it.”, he said, adding that he also participates in the dance and sometimes teaches it to members of the group.

Inspiration for His Songs

According to Odiche, many of his songs come to him suddenly, often while he is alone in the bush or reflecting quietly.

“Sometimes a song just comes into my mind. I may be in the bush and suddenly the song enters me.”

He said he quickly writes the lyrics down so he does not forget them.

Ultimately, he believes the inspiration for his music comes from God.

“I believe the inspiration comes from God.”

Education

When asked about his education, Odiche said he attended school and studied as much as he could.

“I read as much as I was able to.”

Dancers and Instruments

The musical group features many dancers, including young women who perform the Eriku dance during shows.

Odiche said the group also uses traditional instruments, including the Obon, a percussion instrument played by members of the band.

Interestingly, one of his sons is already involved in the group and plays some of the instruments, continuing the family’s musical tradition.

Performances Beyond Rivers State

Odiche said his group has traveled to perform in several places outside Rivers State.

They are often invited to perform at community events such as:

Weddings, burials, dedications and house warming celebrations

Cultural gatherings

“If they invite me, I will go there and perform.”

Style and Message

The musician emphasized that his music avoids abusive language or insulting lyrics.

Instead, he focuses on promoting unity and positive messages.

Message to Fans

Odiche concluded the interview with a message of peace to his supporters.

“People should not fight. There should be no quarrels.”

He added that he continues to train younger members so the musical tradition can live on.

The veteran musician also assured fans that he plans to release more songs in the future.