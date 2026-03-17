O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation 45th Free Medical Mission Records 15 Successful Surgeries On Day One

The 45th Free Medical Mission of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has recorded an impressive start in Ogu, Rivers State, with 15 successful surgeries carried out on day one.

The medical outreach, which officially commenced on Monday, March 16, 2026, is already making a significant impact on residents in need of urgent and specialized healthcare services.

National Network newspaper gathered that the medical team arrived in Ogu on Sunday, March 15, fully prepared to begin work immediately.

According to record available to National Network Newspaper cases had been properly documented ahead of time, enabling the surgeons to swing into action without delay.

Within one day, the team successfully performed a range of procedures, including one hydrocelectomy, eight right herniorrhaphies, on e supraumbilical herniorrhaphy, one lumpectomy, two lipoma excisions, one ganglion excision, and one umbilical herniorrhaphy on nine male and six female patients.

It was highlighted that one of the most remarkable cases handled so far — the successful removal of an unusually large umbilical hernia in a woman whose condition made her appear heavily pregnant.

The complex surgery, like the others, was carried out successfully, reflecting the expertise and dedication of the medical team.

Expressing gratitude for the smooth takeoff of the mission, the chairman of the foundation, High Chief Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs attributed the early successes to divine grace.

“Amazing God, glory be to His name,” she declared, while reaffirming the Foundation’s resolve to continue delivering free, quality healthcare to underserved communities.

The O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation 45th Free Medical Mission will end on Friday March 20.