I Expect Nothing But The Best From You, Fubara Charges New Commissioners

By Joe Kalu

The Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has charged his newly appointed Commissioners to be prepared to put in their best to the service of the state.

Governor Fubara gave the charge on Wednesday, March 11 at Government House, Port Harcourt, during the swearing in ceremony of the first batch of five Commissioners who had on Monday, March 9 scaled the screening exercises at the Rivers state House of Assembly.

The governor said that having passed through one of the rigorous screening exercises, the Commissioners were already deemed fit and ready to serve as members of the State Executive Council.

The governor stated that in the course of their screening, the lawmakers had outline their duties and responsibilities, adding that he expects nothing but the best from them.

“I believe that going through one of the most rigorous screening, it is enough to say that for those of you who succeeded, you are fit and ready to deliver to our dear State. So, there is no further charge. The screening was the charge.

So, I wish you the best as I don’t expect anything less than the best from you” Fubara said

The five Commissioners- designate sworn in at the ceremony included, Mr. Tonye Bellgam, prof Temple Nwofor, Dr. Peters Nwagor, Mr. Lekue Kenneth and Sir Amairigha Edward Hart.

The oath of allegiance abd oath of office were administered on them by the Registra, High court of Rivers state, His Worship, David D. Ihua-Maduenyi.