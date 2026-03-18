ADC Condemns Attack On Amaechi, Vandalism Of Party Office In Rivers

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned the attack on former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the vandalism of its party office in Rivers State, insisting that the incidents will not deter its members from continuing political mobilisation across the state.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News on Friday, the Secretary of ADC’s Contacts and Monitoring Committee in Rivers State, Chizy Enyi, alleged that the attacks on Amaechi’s convoy and the destruction of vehicles were orchestrated by political actors at the local government level.

According to Enyi, the incident occurred when Amaechi visited his community, where security operatives and local groups allegedly barricaded the road, preventing the convoy from moving freely.

“It is an obvious fact that this whole thing was orchestrated by the chairman of the local government,” he said.

He also disclosed that the party’s office in Ubima had been vandalised earlier, stating, “Before the Friday that the former minister was attacked, around 1–2 a.m., the ADC office in Ubima was vandalised.”

Enyi said tensions escalated when security checkpoints blocked Amaechi’s convoy along the road leading to his hometown. “On getting to the checkpoint, they stopped the convoy of the former minister.

After much argument, they allowed some vehicles to pass and then barricaded the road again and started destroying people’s vehicles,” he said.

The ADC official criticised the reaction of local authorities, accusing them of failing to condemn the attack and instead blaming Amaechi for the incident.

“It is very unfortunate that the chairman came out to say the attack happened because the people rejected the former minister,” he added.

He further expressed concern that the Rivers State government had yet to issue a strong statement condemning the violence. “The governor not making a statement is really a very bad one. His primary duty is to protect lives and properties,” Enyi said.

Warning that such incidents could create a hostile environment for opposition parties ahead of future elections, he asked, “With what is happening now, how will opposition parties campaign during the 2027 elections?”

Despite the tensions, Enyi insisted that the party would continue its mobilisation efforts across the state. “ADC members should not be deterred. We are going from one place to another to confirm ADC membership in various wards and local governments,” he concluded.