Fubara Declares Second-Term Ambition

By Jerry Needam

…Wike’s Counter-Move

Fresh political currents are reshaping the landscape of Rivers State as Governor Siminalayi Fubara has reportedly signaled his intention to seek a second term in office—this time on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a move that could trigger a major realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Multiple high-level sources within government and party circles told National Network Newspaper that the governor has begun quiet consultations with key stakeholders across political divides, including influential figures within the APC at both state and national levels.

These discussions, it was gathered, form part of a broader strategy to consolidate power and secure a viable political platform amid his protracted rift with his predecessor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Strategic Realignment or Political Survival?

Insiders say Governor Fubara’s calculated move may be driven by the need to outmaneuver entrenched opposition within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where internal divisions —largely attributed to the lingering influence of Wike—have continued to undermine his authority, even though a lot of these PDP members have also move to the APC.

The governor is believed to be building a new coalition that cuts across party lines, drawing support from aggrieved PDP members, neutral blocs, and elements within the APC in search of a formidable candidate.

Sources close to Government House indicate that Governor Fubara has also intensified grassroots engagement across the 23 local government area s— commissioning projects, strengthening alliances with traditional rulers, and reaching out to youth and women groups in what observers describe as “early campaign signaling.”

Wike’s Counter-Move: Multiple Political Tracks

Meanwhile, the political chessboard appears increasingly complex, with reports that Wike has endorsed multiple candidates across party platforms in a bid to retain his formidable grip on Rivers politics.

Top among them is Dr. Dakorinama George-Kelly, a former Commissioner for Works, whom Wike is said to prefer as the APC governorship candidate.

George-Kelly, who until recently was holding a federal appointment facilitated by Wike, is widely regarded as a loyalist with significant administrative experience.

In parallel, sources also confirmed that Rep. O. K. Chinda, representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, is being positioned to run under the PDP.

Both George-Kelly and Chinda are alleged to have quietly secured their expression of interest and nomination forms, although no official declarations have been made.

A senior political operative familiar with the developments described Wike’s approach as a “dual-track strategy,” aimed at influencing outcomes regardless of which party prevails.

Silence, Signals, and Speculation

Despite the widespread reports, there has been no official confirmation from Wike or his close allies regarding his preferred candidates. Notably, however, there has also been no denial—fueling speculation and lending weight to the claims dominating the political space.

Sources further revealed that Wike has privately ruled out supporting Governor Fubara’s second-term bid, a stance that underscores the deepening fracture between the two political heavyweights.

State of Tension and Uncertain Alliances

The unfolding scenario comes against the backdrop of sustained political tension in Rivers State, marked by divisions within the State House of Assembly, parallel power structures in local government administration, and competing loyalties among political actors.

“This is no longer a simple political disagreement; it is a full-scale battle for control of Rivers State’s political future,” a Port Harcourt-based analyst noted.

What Lies Ahead

With early maneuvering already underway, the coming months are expected to witness intensified lobbying, strategic defections, and shifting alliances that could either stabilize or further polarize the state. For now, Rivers remains on edge — watching as two of its most influential figures chart competing paths toward 2027, with the governorship seat at the center of a high-stakes political contest.