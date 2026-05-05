2027: Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Join NDC

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and ex-Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso have formally joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Obi and Kwankwaso joined the NDC at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

This comes a few hours after the two former governors announced their resignations from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Kwankwaso commended the party’s leadership for its vision and commitment to national development.

He said the visit was to familiarise themselves with the party’s ideology, blueprint, and core values, noting that discussions revealed shared priorities, particularly in education reform, youth and women empowerment.

Kwankwaso stressed the need to build a peaceful and united Nigeria, saying political platforms should serve not only as vehicles for power but also as instruments for social development and inclusion.

He urged Nigerians interested in contesting elections to take advantage of the available window for registration and participation in party processes.

In his remarks, Obi declared support for the emerging political movement, stressing the urgency of addressing Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges.

“It is unacceptable that more than 50 per cent of our population is not actively engaged in productive activities. That must change if Nigeria is to realise its full potential,” he said.

He noted that the country’s political space had been affected by internal crises and litigations, forcing many politicians to seek alternative platforms.

Obi called on stakeholders to end political infighting and refocus on national development.

“Nigeria is going through difficult times. We cannot afford to keep fighting ourselves. Our priority must be the Nigerian people,” Obi said. Earlier, the National Leader of the NDC, Seriake Dickson, welcomed the new entrants, describing the party as an ideological platform committed to progress, inclusiveness, and integrity.