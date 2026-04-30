Obuah Enters 2027 Senate Race, Picks APC Nomination Forms for Rivers West

By Jerry Needam

Bro. Felix Obuah has formally declared his ambition for the 2027 Rivers West Senatorial District election, purchasing the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development signals a significant moment in the political landscape of Rivers State, as Obuah positions himself for a seat in the Nigerian Senate with a profile shaped by years of grassroots mobilization and public service.

A seasoned political actor, Obuah has held several key positions, including Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA), Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), among others.

Across these roles, he built a reputation for strong leadership, political coordination, and administrative capacity.

Popularly known as “Go Round,” a title earned through his widespread charitable activities, Obuah is recognized for consistently extending support to the less privileged.

The nickname reflects his reputation for distributing resources and reaching out daily to those in need, a gesture that has endeared him to many across communities in Rivers State and beyond.

Supporters also describe him as a simple, approachable, and honest individual, widely regarded as peaceful in disposition and unlikely to engage in actions that could harm others.

This personal image, combined with his philanthropic record, has contributed to his broad acceptance across diverse groups, regardless of tribe, religion, or political affiliation.

Political observers believe his entry into the race adds weight to the contest, given his extensive network, grassroots appeal, and longstanding experience in party politics and governance.

His candidacy is expected to shape emerging alignments within the APC and redefine the dynamics of the Rivers West senatorial race.