2027: Obuah, Nwogu, Onyesoh Tipped for Senate

Political signals emerging from consultations and behind-the-scenes discussions in Rivers State have revealed that former Rivers Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman and one-time Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro Felix Obuah, ex-lawmaker Olaka Nwogu, and current Senator Allwell Onyesoh are being tipped as possible frontline contenders in the unfolding 2027 senatorial race.

Multiple political sources, who spoke in confidence, told National Network Newspaper that the three politicians are reportedly gaining traction within different political blocs as early alignments begin to take shape across three senatorial districts in the state.

Although no official nomination has been made, indications suggest that their names are increasingly featuring in informal consultations involving party stakeholders, interest groups, and political influencers positioning ahead of the next election cycle.

Felix Obuah, former chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, is said to be receiving growing mention within some party circles as a possible consensus option in his senatorial zone.

Sources suggest this may be linked to his long-standing grassroots network and influence within party structures and his loyalty to the FCT Minister and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Similarly, Olaka Nwogu, a former member of the National Assembly and another ally of the FCT Minister, Wike, is said to be quietly considered among possible returnees to the Senate.

Party insiders suggest his experience and legislative background are shaping early discussions around credible options for the district.

Allwell Onyesoh, currently serving in Senate, is also reportedly being mentioned in political circles as part of early permutations.

Observers say his inclusion may reflect attempts by stakeholders to balance loyalty to Wike, experience, and regional considerations.

A senior party figure reportedly told National Network Newspaper that what is currently unfolding was discussed in a stakeholders meeting with the FCT Minister in attendance and their choices were generally accepted by their people in the respective senatorial districts.

Political analysts say the increasing circulation of the names Obuah, Nwogu, and Onyesoh reflects typical early-stage politicking in Rivers State, where potential candidates often surface through informal endorsements and lobbying long before official campaign structures are activated.

With the 2027 elections still ahead, attention is now shifting to how these reported alignments may evolve as consultations deepen and political blocs reposition across Rivers State’s senatorial districts.