Royal Fathers Charged On Unity Among Southerns

By Hopejane Uzor

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged traditional rulers in Southern Nigeria to uphold unity and remain committed to the socio-cultural and economic advancement of the region.

Fubara made the call at the Southern Traditional Rulers Council roundtable held on April 24, 2026, at Galaxy La-Palm Royal Resort, GRA Phase II, Port Harcourt.

He said traditional institutions remain critical stakeholders in maintaining peace, urging monarchs to deepen collaboration with the government in addressing emerging security and development challenges across the region.

According to him, unity among the people remains a key foundation for sustainable progress.

The governor stressed the need for sustained national stability, expressing confidence in the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He highlighted ongoing economic reforms and infrastructure projects, including the coastal road, as indicators of progress despite prevailing challenges in the country.

Fubara also noted that leadership continuity plays a vital role in consolidating national development gains, adding that consistency in governance helps to strengthen policy implementation and long-term planning.

The governor further signalled support for Tinubu’s re-election, stating that many Nigerians favour continuity, and stressing that “no one changes a winning team,” in reference to ongoing national leadership discussions ahead of future elections.

He commended the traditional rulers for their role in grassroots governance, conflict resolution, and cultural preservation, describing them as indispensable partners in nation-building. Fubara concluded by wishing the monarchs fruitful deliberations, encouraging them to sustain their efforts in promoting peace, unity, and development within their domains and across the Southern region.