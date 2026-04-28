World Book Day: Students Commend Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs  For Inspiring Young Readers

By Ken Asinobi

…Seek More Inter-School Academic Contests In Rivers Schools

Students who took part in the 2026 World Book Day Inter-School Reading Competition in Asari Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State have praised the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for helping to promote reading and inspire young students.

They also asked for more inter-school academic competitions in schools across the state.

The event which took place at the ASALGA Secretariat, Buguma City on Friday, April 24, 2026, brought together students, teachers, and lovers of education to celebrate this year’s World Book Day with the theme, “Go All In on Reading.”

The competition was organised by the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation and involved three schools—Kalabari National College (KNC), Buguma, Community Secondary School (CSS), Abalama, and Community Secondary School (CSS), Ido.

The students were tested in reading comprehension, articulation, fluency, pronunciation, and expression as they showed their reading skills and confidence.

Daba Otelemate of Community Secondary School, Ido, came first with 72 points. She said she was very happy to win and thanked the foundation for giving students the chance to learn and improve.

She said the competition encouraged students to read more books, build confidence, and become better speakers

Otelemate also thanked her teachers and parents for supporting her and helping her succeed.

Wokoma Kindgod of Kalabari National College, Buguma, came second with 68 points. He described the competition as both challenging and inspiring.

He said taking part helped improve his reading confidence and public speaking skills. He also said the event gave students the chance to compete academically and learn from one another.

Kindgod praised the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for supporting reading culture and asked for more competitions like this in the future.

Whotell David of Community Secondary School, Abalama, who came third with 67 points, said the competition gave him a new way of thinking about reading and doing well in school.

He said the event encouraged students to develop good reading habits and work harder in their studies.

David thanked the organisers and said if he gets another chance to compete, he will work harder and be more confident and fluent.

Miss Horsfall Favour Tekenari, a student whose school did not take part in the competition, said she was inspired after attending the event to wtch.

She explained that her school could not join because it does not yet have a senior secondary section. She said she felt sad seeing other schools compete while her school could not participate.

Tekenari said watching the competition taught her important lessons about reading, especially in phonetics, fluency, and reading aloud.

She said she hopes her school will take part in future competitions and asked the foundation to continue organising such programmes.

In his welcome address, the Principal of Kalabari National College, Buguma, Dr. Opuende Alanabo Fenibo, also called for students to return to serious reading and avoid distractions from technology and examination malpractice.

He said education is very important for personal success and national development.

In a short goodwill message, the Executive Chairman of Asari Toru Local Government Area, Hon. Onengiyeofori George, commended the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for supporting education and helping to build a better future for young people in the area.

He said reading remains one of the strongest tools for success and urged students to take their studies seriously, remain disciplined, and always strive for excellence.

The Chairman also encouraged parents and teachers to continue guiding children in the right direction, adding that the local government would always support programmes that promote education and youth development.

In their goodwill messages, school principals encouraged students to take reading seriously and stay focused on their education.

The Principal of Community Secondary School, Ido, Mr. Jack S. Abibo, told students not to read just for reading’s sake, but to understand and use what they learn.

Participants said the competition was a strong reminder that reading is the key to knowledge, success, and a better future.

The Programme Officer, Education and Scholarship of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Mr. Gabriel West in his remarks, stressed the importance of reading in shaping the future of young people, describing it as a powerful tool for academic success and personal growth.

West said reading goes beyond classroom learning, noting that it helps to sharpen the mind, strengthen imagination, and build confidence.

He explained that through reading, students gain knowledge, understand the world better, and develop critical thinking and communication skills needed to succeed in life.

On this year’s theme, “Go All In On Reading,” West described it as both a call and a challenge for students to be intentional, disciplined, and consistent in making reading a daily habit.

He encouraged students to see reading not just as a competition but as a lifelong skill that opens doors to endless possibilities.

He also appreciated teachers and parents for their support in building a reading culture. Apart from cash prizes given to the student representatives, all students and teachers at the event also received branded school bags, story books, and other educational materials.