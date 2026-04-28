Violence In Ikuru Town: Monarch Condemns Killing As Dispute Grows Over Local Security Group

By Polycarp Nwaeke

The Paramount Ruler of Ikuru Town, Aaron Miller Ikuru, has condemned the killing of Patrick Franklin Ibiamu, describing it as barbaric and unacceptable.

Speaking during a press briefing last week, the monarch said the victim died following a violent clash involving some youths, reportedly linked to earlier allegations of forced oath-taking and abduction.

He explained that the victim was attacked with a machete during the incident, adding that some of those involved have already been arrested by the police.

Ikuru also stated that two other injured persons were initially taken to Bori General Hospital but were later transferred into police custody for further investigation.

According to him: “Based on the information we gathered, Patrick Franklin Ibiamu, alongside Orwell Nathaniel, who is currently in the custody of the Police Criminal Investigation Department, and Thomas Elijah—elder brother to Jacob Elijah, who was attacked alongside his friend Benjamin Williams with machete cuts—were involved in the incident that led to Ibiamu’s death.”

The Paramount Ruler further disclosed that one of the individuals involved belongs to a local vigilante group known as OSPAC. However, he emphasized that the actions of one member should not be used to judge the entire group.

He described OSPAC as a community security outfit approved by higher authorities, noting that it plays a key role in maintaining security in the area.

The monarch rejected calls by the Andoni Local Government Chairman to disband the group, arguing that such a decision cannot override approvals granted by higher authorities, including the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

He warned against weakening local security structures and appealed for calm, expressing confidence that the police would conduct a thorough investigation and restore peace.

He added: “OSPAC is a local security outfit deployed with the official approval of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for my protection. No one can deny me that right. Is someone planning to kidnap me again, or trying to force me out of my kingdom?”

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Niger Delta youth activist Ijonoma Nkpom Amon also condemned the killing, describing it as senseless and unacceptable.

Speaking to journalists, Amon said the rising violence does not reflect the peaceful nature of the Andoni people.

“From our internal findings, there is no evidence of cult-related activity in Ikuru Town. I join others in condemning this killing. This is not the character of the Andoni people.

We cannot continue like this. In December, we also recorded the brutal killing of a monarch. How long will this go on?” he said. However, Amon supported the decision of the Andoni Local Government Chairman, Lucky Otu, to resist the group’s activities and push for its disbandment, stating that such steps are necessary to restore peace and prevent further violence in the area.