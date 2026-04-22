RSG Pledges Stronger Primary Healthcare, Signals Alignment With Federal Reforms

Rivers State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening primary healthcare, improving health outcomes, and ensuring sustainable financing across the sector.

The State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, gave the assurance during an oversight visit by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Thursday, 16th April 2026.

She described the Federal Government’s monitoring framework as a critical tool for accountability, collaboration, and improved healthcare delivery nationwide.

Prof. Odu noted that the engagement of stakeholders at both central and facility levels demonstrates a shared commitment to positioning primary healthcare as the bedrock for achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Rivers State Deputy Gov, Prof. (Mrs.) Odu (R), in a handshake with the Leader, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare team, Dr. Dakun Longji (L) during a Courtesy Visit

While expressing satisfaction with the positive assessment of the state’s performance, Prof Odu emphasized the need for sustained progress.

“We are pleased with the commendation, but this is only the beginning. We are determined to do more,” she said.

The Deputy Governor, reiterated that the Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led administration remains committed to the efficient utilization of BHCPF resources, particularly in enhancing service delivery through the Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

According to her, the impact of the BHCPF goes beyond funding, encompassing governance, accountability, and measurable improvements in health outcomes, especially for mothers, children, and vulnerable groups.

To sustain progress, she said, the state will prioritize strengthening data systems, improving facility readiness and service quality, and integrating financing mechanisms for long-term sustainability.

Prof. Odu also assured the federal delegation of the state’s continued cooperation in aligning with national healthcare priorities.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Prof. Justina Jumbo, called for efficient fund utilisation, functional health facilities, and improved access to quality healthcare services.

She urged stakeholders to engage constructively, noting that outcomes from the visit would shape the next phase of implementation and reforms. Earlier, the Leader of the Federal Steering Committee for BHCPF Gateways, Dr Dakum Longji, commended the political will of the Governor Fubara administration and expressed satisfaction with the state’s performance in primary healthcare delivery.