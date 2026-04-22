IAUE Secures NUC Verification For 21 Academic Programmes, Strengthens Academic Standards

The National Universities Commission has verified 21 academic programmes at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, marking a significant boost to the institution’s academic credibility and programme quality.

The verified programmes cut across education, sciences, arts, and social sciences, including Business Education, Education (Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics, English Language, French, History, Political Science, Economics), as well as Fine and Applied Arts, Music, Geography, Religious Studies, Guidance and Counselling, Home Economics, Human Kinetics, Integrated Science, Primary Education Studies, and Technical Education.

The development reflects the university’s ongoing efforts to strengthen academic standards and align its offerings with national regulatory requirements.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, was commended for his leadership and commitment to academic excellence, institutional growth, and continuous improvement in programme quality since assuming office.

Under his stewardship, IAUE has recorded notable progress in academic development and quality assurance, with the latest NUC verification further reinforcing the university’s standing in Nigeria’s higher education space.

The university described the achievement as a milestone that underscores its determination to maintain excellence in teaching, learning, and research while expanding access to quality education. Stakeholders within the institution have also praised the Vice-Chancellor’s administration for sustaining reforms aimed at improving academic delivery and strengthening institutional standards.