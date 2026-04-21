CACN Ignites Spiritual Explosion In Bori As 400  Clergy Wives Hold Historic National Retreat

The ancient town of Bori in Khana Local Government Area witnessed an extraordinary outpouring of spiritual fervour as no fewer than 400 clergy wives of the Christ Army Church Nigeria converged on St. Matthias Cathedral for a historic four-day national retreat.

The retreat, themed “Two Are Better Than One” (Ecclesiastes 4:9), drew participants from across Nigeria and featured intensive teachings, intercessory sessions, and spiritual reawakening, positioning it as a landmark gathering in the Church’s history.

From the outset, the atmosphere was charged with deep expressions of joy, zeal, and spiritual hunger as participants engaged in impactful lectures and prayer sessions.

Leading the charge, Mummy I. C. O. Kattey, alongside her husband, Archbishop Kattey of the Anglican Communion, delivered a compelling exposition on “The Pastor’s Wife,” clearly defining her identity, responsibilities, and indispensable role in ministry.

Further enriching the retreat, Mummy Sunday Agwu, wife of Archbishop Dr. Sunday Agwu of the Methodist Church Nigeria, presented “God’s Idea of a Help Meet for Man,” emphasizing the strategic partnership between clergy and their spouses in advancing the work of the Gospel.

The spiritual tempo heightened with a powerful session by Mummy Enoch Atuboyedia of the Anglican Diocese of Okrika, who spoke on “The Great Intercessor,” charging clergy wives to assume their position as spiritual pillars and prayer warriors.

This message found practical expression during a fervent intercessory session tagged “We Rise as Women to Intercede,” which ignited what participants described as “unquenchable spiritual fire.”

In a thought-provoking session, Mummy Solomon Gberegbara, Mother of the Diocese of Ogoni, addressed “The Power of Character,” urging participants to embrace integrity while warning against the destructive consequences of negative character traits.

The retreat also addressed critical aspects of personal well-being, as Dr. Gborueneomie F. Otonye delivered an engaging lecture on mental wellness and menopause management, broadening the scope of the programme beyond spiritual growth.

To strengthen practical ministry support, participants received teachings on scriptural fundamentals and clerical vestments from Ven. Joseph B. Johngbo, PhD and Ven. Endurance I. Duke, ACACN equipping them with knowledge to better assist their spouses in ecclesiastical duties.

Expounding the theme, Rt. Rev’d L. T. Elkanah emphasized the power of partnership, noting that collaborative effort yields greater results than isolated labour, stressing that “two are always better than one.”

Delivering the keynote sermon during the grand finale Eucharistic service, Rt. Rev’d Macjob Friday Mkparo reinforced the theme, declaring that ministry is a joint calling for both husband and wife.

Drawing from biblical references, he stressed that unity, support, and spiritual alignment between couples are essential for impactful and fruitful ministry.

The service, officiated by Ven. Endurance I. Duke, ACACN, featured exhortations on “Chaste Conversation Coupled with Fear” (1 Peter 3:2), urging clergy wives to embody godly character, hospitality, and spiritual discipline as instruments for winning souls.

The event attracted dignitaries, including the Chairman of Khana Local Government Council, Hon. Dr. Bariere Thomas, who commended the leadership of the Church for its strides and lauded the clergy wives for their commitment. He also presented tokens of support to participants and ministers.

A major highlight of the retreat was the inauguration of the National Executives of the Clergy Wives Fellowship, led by Mummy Florence D. O. Abbey, marking a new phase of organization and coordination within the body.

Other members of the executive include Mummy Rose Ofonime Essien, Mummy Damiete Herbert, Mummy Patience Samuel, Mummy Celia Patrick, Mummy Rosanah Jephtha Thomas, Mummy Felicia Nyonnyonwe, Mummy (Prophetess) Lilian Nkwocha, Mummy Ngozi Daniel, Mummy Happiness Lazarus, and Mummy Florence Tamunoimama, while Ven. Dr. Lee Jen Akwabala was appointed as Chaplain.

The Prelate, His Eminence, The Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey, JP, GACACN, while inaugurating the committee, charged the newly appointed officers to uphold unity, spiritual discipline, and exemplary leadership in advancing the vision of the clergy wives’ fellowship.

Following the inauguration, funds were raised to help cushion and offset debts incurred by the planning committee during the course of organizing the landmark retreat.

The retreat concluded with renewed commitment among participants, alongside efforts to offset organisational costs, reflecting both unity and shared responsibility.

Observers described the gathering as a “spiritual explosion” that not only revitalized the clergy wives but also strengthened the institutional and spiritual fabric of the Christ Army Church Nigeria. The cathedral overflowed with worshippers in vibrant attire, while a special musical rendition by the clergy wives’ choir added colour and depth to the event, leaving an indelible mark on Bori and reaffirming the Church’s growing influence nationwide.