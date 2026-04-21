Ogbakor Ikwerŕe Demands Immediate Military Action in Ipo, Igwuruta, Surrounding Forests

By Ken Asinobi

The apex socio-cultural body of the Ikwerre people, Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organization Worldwide, has called on the Federal Government, the Rivers State Government, and all security agencies to immediately launch military operations in the forests of Ipo and Igwuruta to flush out bandits terrorizing the area.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday at Obiri Ikwerre, Port Harcourt, the organization said armed criminals have taken over large parts of the forests in Ipo, Igwuruta, Omagwa, Omademe, Ogbakiri, Emohua, Elele, and other surrounding communities.

According to Ogbakor, the bandits are heavily armed and have made life difficult for residents through constant kidnappings, rape, killings, and attacks on farmers.

The group said the situation became worse on April 8, 2026, when a couple was kidnapped in Ipo community.

It explained that local vigilante members under the OSPAC security outfit tried to rescue the victims, but were overpowered by more than 200 armed bandits who had superior weapons.

During the attack, the head of the vigilante group, Mr. Collins Ohahuru, was also abducted.

Ogbakor said the whereabouts of the kidnapped couple and Mr. Ohahuru are still unknown, adding that there are fears they may not be alive.

The organization warned that continued attacks could force residents to run toward the Port Harcourt International Airport environment in search of safety.

The President-General of Ogbakor, Eze, Bar. Sir G.W. Onuekwa, said women are being raped in farms, while many farmers have abandoned their lands due to fear of attacks.

He also cited the case of Mr. G.I. Agu, who was kidnapped on his cucumber farm in Omunwei, Igwuruta, and later released near the airport after his family paid a huge ransom.

He stressed that the affected communities are host communities to the international airport and insecurity in the area could damage the image of Rivers State before local and international visitors.

Ogbakor therefore demanded the immediate removal of the bandits from the forests and the unconditional release of all kidnapped persons.

The group also called for stronger surveillance and intelligence-driven security operations across Ikwerre land to restore peace and normal economic activities.

The organization said Ikwerre people are peaceful, hardworking, and hospitable, and should not be made to suffer because of criminal elements.

It urged all Ikwerre sons and daughters, both at home and abroad, to remain calm, stay vigilant, and cooperate with security agencies. “This criminality must end now,” the group declared.