Seinye Lulu-Briggs Bags Highest Church Award

By Ken Asinobi

…Says: ‘Gathering Reminds Me of Heaven’

The Chairman/CEO of Moni Pulo Limited, Dr. Mrs. Sienye Lulu-Briggs, has described the gathering at the Nigeria Baptist Convention as a reflection of heaven, saying the atmosphere reminded her of the biblical vision of people from all nations worshipping before God.

She made this known while delivering her acceptance speech after receiving a prestigious award from the Nigeria Baptist Convention, following an invitation by the President of the Convention, Rev. Dr. Israel Adelani Akanji.

Speaking with deep emotion during the event which held in Abuja April 18-23, Dr. Lulu-Briggs said as she arrived at the convention venue and saw the large congregation of worshippers, her mind immediately went to the book of Revelation, where the Bible speaks of people from every tribe, tongue, and nation gathered before the throne of God.

According to her, the sight of Christians united in worship moved her deeply and made her reflect on eternity.

“As I was coming with my brother, I looked around and saw the gathering of people, and my mind traveled far beyond this world.

I remembered what I had read in the book of Revelation about people of all nations, all tongues, standing before the Almighty God, worshipping and praising Him,” she said.

She added that she became overwhelmed by the spiritual atmosphere and prayed silently that the blessings of the convention would not end at the venue alone.

“I said, Father, what we have done here, may it not just end here. Let it be that every person in this convention makes it before You in every way possible. By the grace of God, we shall all be qualified to make heaven in Jesus’ name,” she declared.

Dr. Lulu-Briggs also expressed profound gratitude to the leadership of the Nigeria Baptist Convention for the honour and warm reception accorded her.

She specially appreciated the President of the Convention, describing him as a father figure who welcomed her with uncommon warmth and kindness.

“I thank the leaders of the Baptist Convention and especially the President, my father, Rev Dr. Israel Adelani Akanjir. Sir, I am so grateful.

Thank you so much. I was introduced to you, and you received me as if I had always belonged here. I am very grateful,” she said.

She encouraged participants not to allow the blessings and spiritual lessons of the convention slip away after returning home, urging them to hold firmly to everything they had received.

“Whatever you have received here, do not lose it. Take it with you from now. I receive every blessing attached to this Baptist Convention,” she declared.

She concluded by thanking the entire convention for the honour and prayed for God’s continued blessings upon the church and its leadership.

The award ceremony was one of the major highlights of the convention, celebrating Dr. Sienye Lulu-Briggs for her contributions to humanity, Christian service, and leadership through the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation.

Nigeria Baptist Convention President, Rev Dr. Israel Adelani Akanji. while presenting the special honour to the Chairman of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, described her as a woman of faith whose life and service reflect true Christian values.

He said her contributions to humanity, especially through philanthropy, leadership, and support for the less privileged, made her deserving of recognition by the convention.

Dr. Akanji said he was deeply moved by the gathering of Christians from different backgrounds and compared it to the biblical vision in the Book of Revelation, where people of all nations, tribes, and tongues stand before God in worship.

He prayed that the convention would not just be an earthly gathering, but that all participants would be counted worthy to stand before God in heaven.

“May every person in this convention make it before God in every way possible,” he declared.

He urged participants not to lose the blessings and spiritual lessons received during the convention, but to carry them home and live by them.

He also prayed that every blessing attached to the convention would remain with the people as they return to their various destinations.