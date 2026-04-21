Ohanaeze Ndigbo Urges FG To Offer Amnesty To 1,440 Biafran Agitators

By Joe Kalu

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has decried the exclusion of 1,440 repentant Biafran agitators from the Federal Government’s Amnesty Programme under the Military’s Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC).

Ohanaeze Ndigbo in a statement issued on Sunday by Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Thompson Ohia, its deputy president and National spokesman described the move as unjustifiable.

The Igbo socio-political group noted that since its inception, the Nigerian government has granted amnesty to over 2,600 ex-combatants, yet not a single Igbo ex-combatant has been allowed to benefit.

Also describing the exclusion of Ndigbo from National reconciliation effort as not only

offensive but also a clear act of marginalization.

The group further called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a matter of urgency to intervene and end the injustice against Ndigbo.

“While we, in the spirit of constrictive dialogue, commend the Federal Government for its Amnesty Initiatives extended to 700 repented Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists predominantly from the Northern region, we must ask; Why does the FG afford such generous attention to re-integrating over 700 terrorists while denying the same opportunity to 1,440 repented Biafran agitators.

The statement said the Nigerian people especially the Igbos, are entitled to demand an explanation for this glaring disparity.

“Why is the Federal Government’s De-Radicalization, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) programme seemingly designed to benefit northern terrorists exclusively, while southern Nigerian Militants particularly the 1440 repentant Biafran agitators are intentionally excluded?”; Ohanaeze queried.

Also acknowledging FG’s efforts towards the rehabilitation of former terrorists, the organization said the failure to incorporate repentant militants from the southeast undermines the broader goals of national unity, Peace and Security.

“We strongly urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser to the president to urgently address this matter and rectify the gross oversight in the National policy.

“It is unconsciousnable for the South East and the entire Igbo nation to be excluded all FG Amnesty programme as well as from the recruitment initiatives for the National Forest Guards. The exclusion, they pointed out is not only a betrayal of the principles of justice and equity but also an affront to the many Igbo families affected by the ongoing violence and insecurity resulting from the misguided policies “; it added.