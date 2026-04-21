Over 100,000 Plots Of Forest Land In Ikwerre Community Under Bandits’ Control, Ipo Monarch Alleges

By Ken Asinobi

The Nyenweli of IPO Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Precious Nwogu, has raised serious concern over the growing insecurity in the area, alleging that bandits have taken over more than 100,000 plots of forest land around the community.

Speaking during a press conference organized by Ogbskor Ikwerre Organi, Chief Nwogu said the large forest has become a major hideout for kidnappers and criminals who carry out attacks in different communities before returning to the same bush to hide.

He explained that the problem is no longer only about IPO community, but affects many neighboring areas in Rivers State and even parts of Imo State.

According to him, the forest stretches across IPO, Omadene, Elele, Eche, parts of Igwuruta, and extends toward communities in Imo State.

He said criminals often go to places like Ubima, Omoku, and other nearby towns to commit crimes and then return to the same forest with their victims.

He said kidnapping has become common in the area, and residents now live in fear every day.

Chief Nwogu recalled that even one of the engineers handling a road project awarded by the Rivers State Government was kidnapped earlier this year and ransom had to be paid for his release.

He also said farmers are often kidnapped while working on their farms, forcing poor families to struggle to raise ransom money.

“Imagine one of our community members is kidnapped. Who will pay the ransom?

The community does not have money,” he said.

The traditional ruler warned that if urgent action is not taken, the criminals may begin to target travelers using the nearby airport as well as airport workers.

He said if the bandits notice there is nobody left to kidnap in the villages, they may move their operations closer to the airport.

Chief Nwogu appealed to the Federal Government, Rivers State Government, and local government authorities to quickly step in and tackle the problem.

He reminded them that the first duty of government is to protect lives and property.

He also explained that the difficult nature of the forest makes it hard for ordinary police officers to confront the criminals.

According to him, the bandits know many secret routes inside the bush and can easily escape whenever security forces enter from one direction.

“You cannot chase them from only one side because they know many other ways to escape. When security enters, they disappear and later return again,” he said.

Chief Nwogu called for a proper security assessment of the area and asked traditional rulers, government officials, and security agencies to work together for a lasting solution. He thanked community leaders and those who organized the press conference, saying he hoped the message would attract urgent attention from government and the international community before the situation gets worse.