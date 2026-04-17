Rivers APC Primaries: Uncertainty Over Governorship Ticket

By Jerry Needam

Tension, anxiety, and intense political maneuvering have gripped Rivers State and other parts of the country ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries, as aspirants engage in consultations, lobbying, and strategic meetings day and night in a bid to secure party tickets.

In Rivers State, the situation remains fluid, with no clear indication of who will emerge as the party’s governorship candidate less than a month to the primaries.

Although several prominent names have surfaced in there media, National Network Newspaper cannot authoritatively confirm any of the speculated contenders, as they remain largely within the realm of political conjecture.

A key question dominating political discourse is whether the incumbent governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, will be granted the APC ticket following his reported defection to the party as he seeks to complete his tenure.

Observers say the answer to this question could significantly shape the political landscape in the state.

Meanwhile, the APC has fixed May 18, 2026, for its governorship primaries nationwide as part of early preparations for the 2027 general elections. Aspirants across the country are expected to know their fate after the exercise.

According to the party’s timetable, appeals arising from House of Assembly primaries will be heard on May 24, while those relating to governorship, House of Representatives, and Senate primaries are scheduled for May 25.

The schedule was contained in an official document signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Sulaimon Arugungu.

The party also announced that governorship aspirants will pay ₦10 million for the expression of interest form and ₦40 million for the nomination form. Presidential aspirants, on the other hand, are to pay ₦30 million and ₦70 million, respectively.

Sales of nomination forms will commence on April 25 at the party’s national secretariat and close on May 2, while completed forms must be submitted by May 4, 2026.

As political activities intensify, the APC has reiterated its call for nationwide support for President Bola Tinubu and all its candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections. With permutations ongoing and alliances shifting, all eyes remain on Rivers State, where the battle for the APC governorship ticket is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched contests in the country.