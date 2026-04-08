Jackrich Leads Massive RGM Rally In Rivers, Declares Support For Tinubu’s Second Term

High Chief Amb. Sobomabo Jackrich on Monday led a massive rally of the Rivers Grassroots Movement (RGM) in Port Harcourt, where the group formally declared its support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The rally, held at the Isaac Boro Park, brought together political stakeholders, youth groups, traditional leaders, and supporters drawn from the 23 local government areas of Rivers State.

Speaking at the event, Jackrich described the gathering as historic, saying it reflected the collective resolve of Rivers people to align with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Our gathering today is not just historic; it is a statement that indeed Rivers people are united in one voice and in one purpose of advancing the Renewed Hope Mandate in Rivers State,” he said.

According to him, the Rivers Grassroots Movement is a nonpartisan body with members across political divides and communities in the state, positioned to shape democratic opinion at the grassroots.

Jackrich said the decision to back President Tinubu for a second term followed extensive consultations within the movement and a review of the political landscape in Rivers State and across the country.

He noted that the endorsement was based on what he described as the administration’s visible achievements, especially in infrastructure development and intervention projects in the Niger Delta.

Among the projects cited were the completion of the Bonny-Bodo Road and the approval of its second phase, which will connect the route directly to the East-West Road.

He also pointed to the ongoing Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, describing it as one of the most ambitious infrastructure developments in Nigeria’s history and a major economic corridor expected to benefit the South-South region.

Jackrich further commended President Tinubu for signing the South-South Development Commission (Establishment) Act, 2025 into law, describing the move as a major step toward regional industrial development.

The RGM leader also praised the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) under its Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, citing the near completion of the Kaa-Ataba Bridge linking Khana and Andoni Local Government Areas as evidence of progress in the region.

In recognition of his performance, the movement conferred on Ogbuku the honorary title of Trustee of the Rivers Grassroots Movement.

On security and economic recovery, Jackrich lauded the Federal Government’s continued engagement of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited for pipeline surveillance.

He said the initiative had significantly reduced crude oil theft, boosted national oil production, restored aquatic livelihoods in host communities, and created employment opportunities for youths across the Niger Delta.

The RGM leader also commended Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for his development-focused leadership and commitment to peace in the state.

He urged the governor to seek re-election in order to consolidate the gains of his administration.

“At this point, we call on His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, to step forward and contest for re-election in order to continue delivering purposeful leadership to the good people of Rivers State,” Jackrich stated.

He also acknowledged the efforts of Mr. Seyi Tinubu and the City Boy Movement in fostering youth engagement and strengthening grassroots mobilisation nationwide.

Jackrich called on residents across the state to support the continuity of the Renewed Hope Agenda, insisting that President Tinubu remains the strongest candidate ahead of the 2027 presidential contest.

In a vote of thanks, spokesperson of the Rivers Grassroots Movement, Amb. Kelly Rufus, expressed appreciation to God, the Rivers State Government, security agencies, stakeholders, and members of the movement for the successful conduct of the rally.

Rufus particularly praised Jackrich for what he described as visionary leadership and strategic grassroots mobilisation, noting that the event marked a significant milestone in the group’s political engagement. He assured supporters that the leadership of the movement would remain committed to providing direction and mobilising support toward achieving its stated objectives.