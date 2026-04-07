2027: I’ll Back Whoever ADC Picks As Presidential Flagbearer – Atiku

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to back anybody that emerges as the party’s presidential candidate.

Atiku said he would back the party’s presidential candidate even if the person is a youth.

Speaking in an interview with DW Hausa, Atiku also dismissed claims that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, could undermine the ADC, noting that the party has continued to attract members nationwide.

He said: “We will support and endorse whoever emerges as the flagbearer. How many are we (presidential aspirants), three or four? In the PDP, more than ten of us contested.

“The youths have taken over the party. Most of those seeking elective positions, from councillor to State Assembly, National Assembly and House of Representatives, are young people.

We have always said our party belongs to youths and women. Our role is to create the opportunity and hand it over to them.”

Asked if he would back a youth as presidential candidate if ADC presents one, Atiku said, “Yes, why not,” “Allah has done everything for me. I have brought my sons and grandchildren home. What will be their future and that of their children?” he said.