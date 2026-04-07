Okrika Council Chairman Inaugurates Non-Indigene Group Executives

By Joe Kalu

The Okrika LG Council Chairman, Chief Hon Akuro Alfred Tobin has successfully inaugurated the Executive members of the Non-Indigenes Forum residing in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The historic event took place in the Banquet hall of the council on Wednesday April 1, 2026 before a mammoth crowd.

The Council boss charged them to co-exist peacefully and as well support their host community in their developmental efforts for their mutual benefits.

He maintained that “peace is the panacea to development and urged the group to do all within its power to ensure that they stay united and peacefully pursue their endeavours while contributing meaningfully to their host community for their mutual benefits”.

On their part as a Local Government, Hon Tobin promised that they will do all within their capacity to encourage the group in any way possible and as well carry them along in the scheme of things as they sojourn with them.

To demonstrate this, he gave the newly inaugurated Executives the sum of N300,000.00 (three hundred thousand Naira) as a take-off grant.

The Executive members of the group who were inaugurated after their successful election earlier included:

Akintade Samuel Kajopaye – Chairman; Emmanuel Ogbaji – Vice Chairman; Arch. Anthony Diamond Adheroma – Secretary; Francis Ukonu – Assistant Secretary; Hyacinth Emerue – Financial Secretary; Haruna Titus Atakolo – Treasurer; Usman Amadi – PRO and Olalekan Ogbaje as Asst PRO.

Others were Peace Ndueze Dickson – Women Leader; Gift Nwokoma – Assistant Women Leader; Jeffrey Fortune – Welfare Officer; Emmanuel Ambi – Org. Sec; Rebecca Joseph – Provost; Yerima Audu – Youth leader; Isaac Ochuele Ogan – Asst Youth leader and Salisu Suleman G. as the Legal Adviser.

In his acceptance speech, the Non-Indigenes’ Chairman, Mr. Kajopaye used the opportunity to pour encomium on the Council Chairman, Hon Tobin for his intervention in the group’s affairs and particularly for ensuring the peaceful conduct of their election after six years of unsuccessful attempts.

He also expressed the group’s gratitude for the logistics and financial support. Mr. Kajopaye on behalf of his Executive members promised not to betray the confidence reposed in them.

“We shall ensure that the affairs of the group is conducted transparently with the fear of God.

He equally used the opportunity to thank the Electoral Committee led by Sheikh Alhaji Yunus Saheed for conducting a transparent, credible and generally accepted election.

The Non – Indigenes Chairman also used the opportunity to dissolved all existing committees of the group and as well disband all other splinter groups in the Forum.

“In this regards, only the constitution/reviewing committee should remain active, this committee has critical responsibility of updating and printing it in hard copy for members”.

He thanked the stakeholders flank members for giving them the opportunity to serve and promised to step down and install successors when the tenure elapses.

The Chairman further said “Our immediate goal is unity: Unity among ourselves, and unity with our Okrika host and leaders. We shall create communication channels, organize regular town meetings and establish a legal- aid network to protect members’ interests. We shall promote education, small business support, and safety initiatives for families to thrive. All the above mentioned mission can only be achieved by adequate sponsorship and partnership with the Council”.

He also promised to set up a Partnership Committee to collaborate and coordinate their local plans.

Earlier in his speech, the outgoing Chairman of the group, Chief Vincent Ajah thanked all the members and stakeholders for giving him the opportunity to lead them these past years.

He particularly poured encomium on the Council Chairman, Hon Akuro Tobin for his interest and support for the group.

Chief Ajah who is also one of the Okrika boss’ Special Adviser on Non-Indigenes’ group promised his continuous support to the Executive if consulted. He used the opportunity to reel out some of his modest achievements to include peace, unity and occasional empowerment of his members through the Council Chairman.