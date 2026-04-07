ADC Releases INEC Affidavit Confirming David Mark-Led NWC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has released an affidavit from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), dated September 12, 2025, confirming that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by David Mark had already been duly recognized.

The document, which the party made public on Tuesday, is said to clearly affirm that the leadership transition within the ADC had been concluded before the date in question.

According to the party, Clauses 14 to 19 of the affidavit explicitly state that the process had been finalized and acknowledged by INEC as an internal party matter.

ADC maintained that the affidavit further establishes that issues relating to party leadership fall outside the scope of judicial interference.

The party argued that this position reinforces the principle that political parties retain autonomy over their internal affairs without undue external influence.

Reacting to the development, the party raised strong concerns about what it described as attempts to manipulate democratic institutions.

It alleged that the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the embattled INEC Chairman, Prof. Amupitan, are using the electoral body to push Nigeria towards a one-party system.

The party warned that such actions threaten the independence and neutrality of INEC. It said the credibility of the electoral process is at risk if the commission is seen to be taking sides in internal disputes of political parties. ADC stressed that democracy can only thrive when institutions remain impartial. It noted that any perceived bias by INEC could weaken public trust and undermine the foundation of fair elections in the country.