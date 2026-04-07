OPA Pledges Improved Electricity Supply,Fair Usage In Onyibo

By Polycarp Nwaeke

The Oyibo Peoples Assembly (OPA) has assured residents that it will work closely with the power distribution company to ensure a steady and adequate supply of electricity across the council.

The newly appointed chairman of the Oyibo Peoples Assembly, Nnia Princewill, gave this assurance during the inauguration of the Electricity Committee, which has been mandated to ensure fairness and prevent the abuse of free electricity usage in Onyibo.

Princewill also stated that the Assembly would collaborate with other relevant agencies to promote the overall interests of the people.

Speaking at the event, Princewill said: “If you look at the men and women who make up the new OPA executive, you will see individuals of integrity who have been part of this struggle for a long time.

One of our key responsibilities is to ensure that Oyibo Local Government continues to move forward. We are also committed to correcting some of the things that have gone wrong in the past.

However, we cannot achieve these goals alone; we need the cooperation of all citizens of Oyibo Local Government Area.”

The immediate past chairman of the Oyibo Peoples Assembly, Prince Ejike Ejike, noted during the inauguration that the efforts and struggles of the OPA have contributed significantly to the stable electricity supply currently enjoyed in Oyibo.

In his remarks, former Secretary to the Oyibo Local Government, Sylvanus Tidands, urged the new OPA executives to sustain the Assembly’s values and legacy.

He said: “OPA is a strong pressure group that has done very well in ensuring that the people of Oyibo do not suffer, especially regarding the 24-hour electricity supply we currently enjoy.

We encourage the new leadership, particularly the chairman, who is reliable and has been deeply involved in this struggle. He has proven himself over time, and we charge him to remain committed to advancing the development and well-being of Oyibo Local Government Area.”