Obuah Preaches Unity, Pledges Support To Eze Igburu Stool

Bro. Felix Amechi Obuah, DSSRS, Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), has called for unity, love, and sustained faith among Nigerians as he celebrated Easter with the Eze Igburu of Ogba Land.

During a royal visit on Sunday, April 5, Obuah paid a courtesy call on His Royal Majesty, Eze Sir Kenneth Chisa Nwabochi (JP), the Eze Igburu IV of Ogba Land, describing the Easter season as a sacred period that reflects sacrifice, redemption, and the need for harmony across religious and ethnic divides.

Obuah, who described the visit as a “homecoming,” highlighted his long-standing connection with the Nwabochi family of the Elieta community in Igburu.

He commended the monarch’s resilience and leadership, noting that his track record in public service—including his tenure as PDP Chairman in ONELGA—has prepared him for a successful reign on the throne.

He urged the monarch to continue trusting in God while assuring him of the unwavering support of his people.

Obuah also lauded the Igburu Council of Chiefs for their loyalty and unity, expressing confidence that their cooperation would bring honour and progress to the kingdom. He reaffirmed his full support for the Igburu stool.

In his response, Eze Kenneth Chisa Nwabochi expressed deep appreciation for the visit, describing Obuah as a blessing to the Igburu people and the wider ONELGA community.

He urged his subjects to remain patient and supportive, noting that Obuah remains committed to their welfare.

The monarch offered prayers for Obuah’s continued success, asking God to grant him the fulfillment of his aspirations.

Also speaking, Hon. Franklin Uchenna Nwabochi, Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, thanked Obuah for his consistent support for the Nwabochi family and assured him of their loyalty.

Similarly, Hon. Nathaniel Uwaji, a former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, commended the monarch and his council for hosting the AMMC Coordinator, describing the visit as a symbol of unity and mutual respect.

He prayed for a peaceful and prosperous reign for the Eze Igburu. The visit highlighted the spirit of Easter—love, sacrifice, and unity—while reinforcing ties between leadership and community in Ogba Land.