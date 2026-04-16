Campaign Group Inaugurates Rivers Executives

By Joe Kalu

A socio-political group under the aegis of APC Grassroot Mobilization Platform For Good Governance, Tinubu/Shettima 2027 over the weekend inaugurated its Rivers State as well as its Local Government Chapter Executives.

The National Coordinator of the group, Elder Comrade Osumiri Paul Efe who conducted the exercise together with Rev’d Christian Ahiakwo, Coordinating Chairman of the Renewed Hope Amalgamated Support groups of APC, Rivers State chapter charged them to go out to their respective domains and preach the gospel of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Shettima Ibrahim.

According to Elder Efe, “It is important you carry the campaigns of this administration into the streets and to convince the public on the need for this administration to continue the good works they are doing in order to restore the country to her lost glory. He urged them to be peaceful but more proactive in their activities to win more converts.

On his part, Rev’d Ahiakwo asked them to use their mandates to sell the achievements of the administration and ensure their second term in office to continue their good works to get the country out of the woods.

In a press interview, he said it is important they concentrate on the duo of President Tinubu and his Vice Shettima, adding that they could add any other candidates when directed to do so.

The Rivers State Coordinator of the group, Hon. Pst. Patience Nwanne Alfred Uche thanked the visiting team for the successful inauguration and promised that they will not disappoint the leadership.

“Today is a memorable day to us. All the 23 Local Government Executives and the Non-Indigenes were Inaugurated alongside the State Executive.

In a press interview, she reeled out some of the achievements of the BAT administration and stressed that most of the challenges facing the country today including the insecurity ravaging the country were inherited from the past administration which the President is struggling to contend with.

She used the opportunity to charge her members to show workings in all they do while promising them the needed logistics to achieve their targets. Highlight of the event was an award of excellence bestowed on Rev’d Ahiakwo for doing a good job. He was also appointed as a Special Adviser to the National Coordinator of the group.