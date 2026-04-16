RIVERS SCHOOLS SET FOR APRIL 20 RESUMPTION AS GOVERNMENT ISSUES STRICT DIRECTIVE

By Jerry Needam

The Rivers State Ministry of Education has announced that all primary and secondary schools in the state will resume for the third term of the 2025/2026 academic session on Monday, April 20, 2026.

In a public interest announcement signed by the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Dr. Peters Nwagor, the ministry directed both public and private schools to strictly comply with the approved resumption date.

The government further emphasized that all schools must operate within established guidelines for the academic session, warning against any deviation from the official calendar.

Private school operators were specifically urged to adhere fully to the government-approved academic schedule, ensuring uniformity across the state’s education system.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to maintaining standards and order in the education sector, calling on stakeholders to cooperate for a smooth and effective academic term.