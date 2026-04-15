SII COMMUNITY SLAMS “FAKE” DIASPORA GROUP, DECLARES DIGINEE AN IMPOSTOR

The leadership of Sii Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State has come down hard on what it described as a “fraudulent and self-imposed representation” by Mr. Fortune Lelesi Diginee, emphatically disowning him and a controversial group he claims to have formed.

In a blistering joint statement issued by the Sii Council of Chiefs and Elders, the Sii Community Development Committee (SCDC), and the Sii Central Youth Council, the community denounced a WhatsApp publication announcing the creation of a body named “The Voice of Indigenous People of Sii Community Forum.”

The statement dismissed the group as illegal, baseless, and a calculated attempt to mislead the public and usurp the authority of the duly recognized leadership of the community.

Describing Mr. Diginee, who is reportedly based in Texas, United States, as having “no mandate, no authority, and no legitimacy whatsoever,” the community leaders made it clear that he does not represent Sii Community in any form and has never been authorized to speak or act on its behalf.

They further raised alarm over what they termed his “disturbing and questionable activities,” warning that such actions have become a growing source of tension and concern within the community.

In an unambiguous warning, the leadership cautioned government agencies, corporate bodies, and the general public to steer clear of any engagement with Mr. Diginee or the so-called forum, stressing that any such dealings would be done at the victim’s peril.

“Sii Community will not be held responsible for any consequences arising from interactions with this individual or his purported group,” the statement declared.

The strongly worded disclaimer was jointly signed by the Chairman of the Sii Community Development Committee, Deewii Samuel N, and the Regent Chief, Chief B.N. Deezim (XVI), who reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the integrity and authority of the community’s recognized institutions.