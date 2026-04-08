Tension In Rumuji As Youths Accuse Emohua Chairman Of Worsening Security Crisis

By Polycarp Nwaeke

…Politically Motivated – Lloyd

Some youths in Rumuji, Emohua Local Government Area, have accused the council chairman, Chidi Lloyd, of worsening the security situation in their community.

The allegation follows the killing of Paul Oduwe, an incident that has heightened tension in the area.

The youths, who identified themselves as the legitimate leaders of the Rumuji Youth Association, staged a protest march in Port Harcourt, carrying placards and demanding justice.

They also claimed that the chairman contributed to the crisis by establishing a rival youth leadership despite their recognition as the official body.

According to the group’s secretary, Clement Wikpa, the dispute is connected to disagreements over the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Greenville LNG Limited.

Wikpa alleged: “On the day Greenville was supposed to supply electricity, Chidi Lloyd announced the dissolution of the existing youth body and introduced a parallel leadership.

Immediately after, those individuals were instructed to attack us. The youth president managed to escape, but the person who was killed was his Personal Assistant.

After the incident, they returned to Chidi Lloyd. The next day, October 30, he officially inaugurated them at the council for what he described as a ‘job well done.’”

The group’s Vice President, Prince Megbo, also alleged that a suspect earlier arrested in connection with Oduwe’s killing had been released. He accused the council chairman of failing to ensure justice or maintain peace.

Megbo said: “We have written to the government, the Police, and the DSS.

The main suspect who stabbed the victim was arrested, along with others, but due to Chidi Lloyd’s influence, they were released.

They are now moving freely, intimidating our members. We remain the legitimate youth body.”

In response, the Community Relations officer of Greenville Limited, Joseph Onyekachi Oyadeyone, denied any involvement, describing the situation as an internal dispute among youth groups.

Reacting to the allegations, Chairman Chidi Lloyd stated that any protest seeking justice should have been directed to security agencies such as the Police or DSS.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area (Information & Strategic Communication, Bright Jossy Elendu, he said “the chairman of Emohua local government area , Sir Chidi Lloyd has described the protest organized by some individuals who claimed to be youths of Rumuji community at the entrance of the Rivers State government house on Tuesday as a deliberate attempt to smear his image , and not a genuine call for Justice, as reported in the media.

The protesters in their attempt to link Sir Chidi Lloyd to the October 2025 Rumuji community crisis which claimed the life of one youth and an attack on the palace of the paramount ruler of the community displayed placards with malicious inscriptions alleging the chairman’s involvement in the crisis.

Reacting to the report , Sir Chidi Lloyd said a protest seeking genuine justice for the murder of the community youth would have been taken to the DSS and , or the Police , whose duty it is to investigate murder and other related cases.

He said he is not unaware of the fact that unpopular politicians with inordinate political ambition would want to take advantage of every opportunity available to them to launch attack on the character of their perceived and imaginary opponents, as the 2027 electioneering period draws close, describing the planned character assassination as a miscalculated move that was already dead on arrival.

The Emohua council boss while noting the effort and contribution of the local government council under his leadership towards ensuring that normalcy was restored in Rumuji community after the crisis which also led to the burning of a vehicle belonging to the paramount ruler of the community by arsonists suspected to be working with the former youth leader of the community, Mr Anele Ogbu , a serving police officer who had already outgrown the age bracket for youth organization membership / participation but wanted to impose himself on the community as a lifetime youth leader because of the proceeds from the economic activities in the community.

Recall that the paramount ruler of Rumuji community, Ohna Christian Okachineke Elechi in council had in September 2025 reconstituted the leadership of the Rumuji Youth Association , following the expiration of the tenure of Mr Abele Ogbu , and forwarded the list of the new executives to the local government council for approval and recognition , which the local government affirmed.

The appointment of the new youth executives was violently opposed by the former youth leader, Anele Ogbu and his group, whose tenure had long expired , leading to a clash that claimed the life of one and an attempt on the life of the paramount ruler.

Some residents fled the community for fear of reprisal attacks but the chairman of Emohua local government area ,Sir Chidi Lloyd rose to the occasion. The council chairman didn’t only respond swiftly to the situation , he also facilitated the reactivation of a military base in the community with the deployment of personnel to the community to deescalate the situation, with the support of the police and other security agencies.

Peace and security had since returned to Rumuji community and the new youth executives also recognized by the government and relevant authorities, while the security agencies continued their investigation on the attacks .

One wonder why anyone would after seven months want to link Sir Chidi Lloyd to the 2025 Rumuji crisis that gave the council chairman sleepless nights until normalcy was restored in the community.

Apart from the fact that Rumuji is a community in Emohua local government area under the leadership of Sir Chidi Lloyd, the local government chairman is not an indigene or stakeholder in the community, hence he has no interest in the internal politics of the community but would do everything within his official powers to ensure that law and order is maintained in the community and every other community in the local government area .

The council chairman has therefore urged the youths to channel their protest to the appropriate authority , if they are not politically motivated , rather than involving themselves in political razzmatazz.

Sir Chidi Lloyd recalled that the local government had formally reported the Rumuji crisis to the relevant security agencies, to open investigation into the murder of the youth and the attack on the palace of the paramount ruler , after the council chairman embarked on an on the spot assessment visit to the community.

He urged the unsuspecting members of the public to disregard the placard allegation , describing it as the handiwork of those threatened by his rising profile in politics and public service, while calling on the relevant security agencies to intensify efforts to bring the mastermInds and perpetuators of the Rumuji killing and palace attack to Justice” .

Meanwhile, the mother of the late Paul Oduwe, alongside her daughter, Precious Goodluck, said they are living in fear, alleging that those responsible continue to issue threats. They have called on the governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and the Inspector-General of Police to urgently intervene.