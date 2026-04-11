A GIANT FALLS: BRO. FELIX OBUAH PAYS GLOWING TRIBUTE TO SENATOR BARINADA MPIGI

The news of the passing of Senator Barinada Mpigi has left a deep void in the hearts of the people of Rivers State and indeed the entire Nigeria. It is a painful loss of a man whose life was defined by service, courage, and an unwavering commitment to the upliftment of his people.

Senator Mpigi was not just a political leader in Tai Local Government Area, Rivers State; he was a pillar of strength, a bridge builder, and a tireless advocate for the development of the Rivers South East Senatorial District.

From his days as Chairman of Tai Local Government Area to his service as Commissioner for Youth, Member of the House of Representatives, and ultimately as Senator of the Federal Republic, he carried every responsibility with dignity, passion, and a deep sense of duty.

In this moment of grief, I, Bro. Felix Obuah, reflect on the life of a patriot who dedicated his entire being to the service of humanity. His leadership style was marked by humility, accessibility, and an uncommon ability to unite people across divides. He believed strongly in the power of community and worked relentlessly to ensure that the voices of his people were heard at every level of governance.

Senator Mpigi’s death is not just a loss to his immediate family or the good people of Ogoni; it is a monumental loss to Rivers State and Nigeria at large. He was a dependable ally, a trusted leader, and a man whose counsel and experience will be sorely missed in the political landscape.

As a former Local Government Chairman, former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, and now Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), I had the privilege of knowing and working with Senator Mpigi. His legacy of service, integrity, and commitment to peace and development will continue to inspire generations to come.

Though he has departed this world, his impact remains indelible. His life reminds us that true leadership is measured not by titles held, but by lives touched and communities transformed.

On behalf of my family and associates, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, the people of Tai Local Government Area, the Ogoni nation, and the entire Rivers South East Senatorial District.

May God grant his soul eternal rest and give all who mourn him the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

Adieu, distinguished Senator. Your legacy will forever endure.