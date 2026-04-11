BORI STATE MOVEMENT PAYS STIRRING TRIBUTE TO LATE SENATOR MPIGI

By Jerry Needam

…Delegation Extols Fallen Statesman’s Towering Legacy, Unwavering Fight For Justice, Lifelong Dedication To Ogoni Cause

The leadership of the Bori State Movement on Friday paid a solemn and deeply emotional condolence visit to the family of the late Senator Barinada Mpigi, PhD, in Koroma, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, in a powerful tribute to a man revered as a titan of the Ogoni struggle and an enduring voice for justice, equity, and development.

The delegation, led by its President, Hon. Chief D.K. Badom, described the late senator as an extraordinary leader whose life embodied courage, intellect, and an unshakable commitment to the advancement of the Ogoni people and the realization of the long-cherished Bori State dream.

During the visit, members of the group reflected passionately on the defining roles played by Senator Mpigi in strengthening and advancing the ideals of the Bori State Movement. They emphasized that his immense contributions—spanning intellectual leadership, strategic advocacy, and unwavering support—were instrumental in sustaining the struggle for recognition, equity, and self-determination.

The late senator’s distinguished public service trajectory was also brought to the fore, from his impactful tenure as Chairman of Tai Local Government Area to his service as a Member of the House of Representatives, and ultimately as Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District. At every stage, he stood out as a principled, dependable, and people-driven leader.

“Senator Mpigi was far more than a political figure; he was a symbol of resilience, a bridge-builder, and a relentless advocate for justice, fairness, and sustainable development,” the delegation stated, stressing that his legacy would continue to inspire generations of Ogoni leaders and beyond.

Receiving the delegation on behalf of the family, Dr. Monday Mpigi, Registrar of the Federal University of Environment and Technology, expressed deep appreciation to the Bori State Movement for the visit and the honour accorded his late brother.

He commended the group for recognizing the far-reaching contributions of the late senator and for standing firmly with the family in their moment of grief, noting that such solidarity offers strength and comfort in a time of profound loss.

Speaking further, Hon. Chief D.K. Badom, a pioneer member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, reaffirmed the late senator’s enduring place in history as a committed patriot whose influence transcended politics and profoundly shaped the socio-cultural and developmental aspirations of the Ogoni people and Rivers State at large.

The delegation offered prayers for the peaceful repose of the late senator’s soul and for divine strength and consolation for the entire Mpigi family as they navigate this painful chapter.

Members of the entourage included Prof. DornuBari Manadom, Chief Richard Eebee, Hon. Leesi Naasi, Chief Peter K, and HRC Magnus Edooh.

As tributes continue to pour in from across the country, Senator Barinada Mpigi is remembered not just as a distinguished lawmaker, but as a towering statesman, fearless advocate, and steadfast champion of his people—whose legacy of service, unity, and sacrifice will remain indelible for generations to come.