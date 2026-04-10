Ogoni Stands United As Thousands Honour Senator Barinada Mpigi — Burial Holds Saturday In Koroma

By Jerry Needam

…Grand Farewell Expected As Unity Takes Centre Stage

At a time when political and social differences often define public gatherings, the Ogoni nation on Thursday night offered a rare and powerful picture of unity, as sons and daughters from all walks of life converged at the Night of Tribute in honour of Senator Barinada Mpigi at the iconic Obi Wali International Cultural Center.

The event drew an impressive turnout, cutting across political affiliations, religious denominations, and generational lines.

Traditional leaders, youth groups, political stakeholders, clergy, and community representatives all filled the venue in a shared moment of respect and reflection.

Beyond the numbers, what stood out was the spirit in the hall—one of unity, identity, and collective pride.

Many observers described the gathering as a rare moment where Ogoni unity was not just spoken about, but visibly demonstrated through attendance, emotion, and engagement.

The faces in the hall told a deeper story of reconciliation and communal solidarity, reinforcing the importance of unity beyond political and religious divides.

As the community reflects on this historic moment, attention has now shifted to the final rites, with expectations building for an equally massive and symbolic farewell.

The burial ceremony of Senator Barinada Mpigi will hold tomorrow, Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Koroma in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State. Family members, political associates, traditional rulers, and well-wishers are expected to attend in large numbers to pay their last respects.

Leaders across the Ogoni nation have urged stakeholders and community members to sustain the spirit of unity witnessed during the Night of Tribute by turning out en masse for the burial. The ceremony is anticipated not only as a solemn farewell but also as a defining moment to reinforce the bond of togetherness and shared identity among the Ogoni people.

This gathering has once again underscored a powerful truth: when a people stand together, they honour not only an individual, but their shared identity and collective strength.