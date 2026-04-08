INEC Acting As Proxy To Frustrate ADC Ahead 2027 – Farah Dagogo

In this interview with journalists, a former member of the House of Representatives (Degema/Bonny, Rivers State) and ADC chieftain, Dr. Farah Dagogo examines INEC’s derecognition of the Senator David Mark’s led ADC executives, the role of the ruling party, the economy, insecurity and the recent approved 9trillion loan by the Senate for President Bola Tinubu.

Excerpts…

Former member of the House of Representatives from Rivers State and former governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2023, Farah Dagogo, has expressed concerns that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, may not be independent and impartial in handling of parties ahead of 2027.

In an interview with selected journalists, the member of African Democratic Congress, ADC, also shared his perspective on the delisting of Senator David Mark-led faction from INEC’s portal, citing ‘Order of the Court’.

He said the Commission was making things difficult for opposition political parties to feature candidates in next year’s general election.

INEC said it had, in line with a court order, deregistered the David Mark led ADC executive. What does it portend for the party and for most Nigerians yearning for a formidable opposition ahead of the 2027 elections?

The public outcry that has followed this {INEC) decision reflects the deep dissatisfaction among Nigerians. Many are deeply concerned that INEC’s actions seem to be steering the country towards an election that could resemble more of a coronation of the ruling party than a true democratic contest. This move raises serious questions about the independence and impartiality of INEC, especially as it directly impacts the opposition’s ability to field candidates.

The PDP, once a dominant force, is now in a state of disarray and may not have a presidential candidate for the first time since its formation. Similarly, the Labour Party is also struggling. Both parties were close competitors in the 2023 elections. What is clear, however, is that INEC’s interpretation of the Appeal Court ruling particularly its decision to deregister the David Mark led ADC executive appears to be partisan, potentially disadvantaging opposition forces.

This action could be seen as part of a broader effort by the ruling party to ensure that the ADC does not meet the necessary requirements to field candidates for the 2027 elections. But history shows that such tactics often backfire. The more the ruling party and INEC engage in these underhanded maneuvers, the stronger the resolve of the opposition and the more support the ADC will gain from an electorate that is yearning for a change. Nigerians want a future where prosperity, security, and democratic values are the foundation of governance, and the ADC represents that hope.

Flowing from your position, are you not perturbed by INEC’s announcement that there would be a nationwide voter revalidation exercise with about nine months to the 2027 elections?

The announcement of a nationwide voter revalidation exercise just nine months before the 2027 elections is indeed a troubling development. It raises legitimate concerns about the true independence of INEC as the electoral body tasked with ensuring fair elections. While the Electoral Act 2026 grants INEC the power to compile, maintain, and update the national voter register, it does not, under any circumstances, require existing registered voters to undergo revalidation.

Revalidation, as announced, is a departure from the established process of voter registration. Unlike “updates,” which are INEC’s responsibility, the act of revalidation requires voters to take proactive steps to retain their registration status. This shifts the responsibility from INEC , which traditionally handles voter registration and updates to the voters themselves. In a country with about 100 million voters, this could lead to widespread disenfranchisement, especially among the most marginalized who may find it difficult to comply.

Such actions create unnecessary obstacles to voter participation, increase the potential for voter apathy, and could reduce turnout, which suits the interests of the ruling party. This is a move that should be closely scrutinized, as it could undermine the very democratic principles that INEC is supposed to uphold.

Some critical Nigerians still view the ADC and APC as two sides of the same coin, with the difference being one in power and the other keen to take over. Will ADC taking over have any positive change in the lives of the people?

It’s understandable that many Nigerians are skeptical given the long standing patterns of political dysfunction in the country. The dissatisfaction with the ruling party and its inability to deliver on its promises is palpable, and people are understandably questioning whether any change will bring real improvement.

The ADC, however, is offering a genuine alternative. While it is true that like the APC, the ADC has experienced the involvement of seasoned politicians, the difference lies in its approach. The ADC is presenting itself as a party that prioritizes the needs and welfare of Nigerians. It offers a fresh start and is committed to a vision of governance that is transparent, accountable, and centered on the people.

Nigerians are looking for leadership that will not only address their immediate needs such as the restoration of the economy, security, and good governance but also work towards a sustainable future. For the ADC, success will depend on its ability to demonstrate to Nigerians that it can bring about real change. The trust of the people can only be earned through consistency in action and the rejection of the corrupt practices that have held the country back for too long.

Most people consider the emergence of a presidential candidate as an all encompassing task that could make or mar the ADC. Do you see the party scaling that hurdle unscathed?

The challenge of selecting a presidential candidate is undeniably significant, but it is also an opportunity for the ADC to solidify its reputation as a party that listens to the people. This is a crucial moment in the party’s history, and the stakes are high. The ADC must present a candidate who not only reflects the aspirations of the Nigerian people but who also has the competence and moral clarity to lead.

The party’s strength lies in its unity and the shared commitment of its members to the common goal of improving the lives of Nigerians. They have demonstrated resilience in the face of political adversity, and this collective determination will guide them through this critical phase.

With the backing of a people who are desperate for change, the ADC is well positioned to scale this hurdle. The party’s ability to maintain unity and focus on its core values will be key in ensuring it emerges from this process stronger and more capable of challenging the status quo.

At a point, with the unending court cases of the PDP and its subsequent decimation that saw its members leaving in droves to other parties, it seemed like a smooth sail for the APC. But now the ADC is making waves and gaining momentum, even threatening to take over power. What was responsible for this upsurge?

The ADC’s rise is the result of deep reflection and strategic planning, coupled with its genuine commitment to addressing the needs of Nigerians. While the APC has spent much of its time embroiled in political infighting and its focus on discrediting opposition parties, the ADC has been diligently working on solutions to the country’s challenges.

The people of Nigeria are tired of the status quo. They want alternatives, and the ADC has provided that. Its message of integrity, transparency, and development is resonating with the electorate, particularly as it contrasts with the ruling party’s record of mismanagement. The increasing support for the ADC is not merely a reaction to dissatisfaction with the APC, but rather a reflection of the people’s belief that the ADC represents a viable, hopeful alternative.

As a former federal lawmaker, what’s your take on the speedy approval granted to the 9 trillion naira loan request by the President?

The speed at which the Senate approved the 9 trillion naira loan request is concerning. While the legislative process allows for the majority to guide decisions, the Nigerian people are entitled to greater transparency regarding the utilization of such significant funds.

The country faces a number of challenges, including a failing power sector, a struggling economy, and widespread insecurity. If this loan is to be justified, Nigerians deserve a clear and detailed plan that outlines how the funds will be used to address these issues. The public is not just concerned about borrowing; they want assurance that the funds will lead to tangible improvements, not be wasted or misused. In this context, the lack of a clear plan or explanation for the loan’s intended use is troubling. Borrowing alone will not solve Nigeria’s problems, it needs to be coupled with robust reforms, investment in infrastructure, and a focus on creating an enabling environment for economic growth and job creation. Nigerians are demanding a new approach, and the ADC is offering just that: a government that prioritizes the wellbeing of the people above all else.