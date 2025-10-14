Faraday Iwuchukwu: The Visionary Behind PFN’s Formation In Rivers State

Rev. Professor Faraday Iwuchukwu is a man of many parts and towering figure in Nigerian Pentecostalism. He is an erudite and cerebral genius whose life story reflects a profound call to ministry, academic excellence, and relentless pursuit of Christian unity.

In this interview with National Network’s Editor, Ken Asinobi, Iwuchukwu, a reverend minister, theologian, lawyer, senior church leader and Deputy Chairman of National Network Editorial Board, shared candid insights into his journey, from early spiritual struggles to becoming a stalwart and founder of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Rivers State.

Thank you for joining us, Rev Professor Faraday Iwuchukwu. To begin, can you tell us a bit about yourself?

My name is Faraday Iwuchukwu. I am a Reverend Minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ and a scholar – a theologian and a lawyer. I serve as the General Overseer and as the Deputy Continental Executive Director of Good Samaritan Ministries covering 27 countries in Africa.

What led you to become a pastor?

I was born on June 21, 1953, and my parents have a story about me rejecting a name they gave me, which led to me getting sick until they changed it. Growing up, I found myself opposed to idolatry and crookedness, even before I became a Christian.

In December 1969, when my father died, it altered my perspective on life. I gave my life to Jesus on February 7, 1970, and soon after, I felt a calling to become a pastor, though initially, I resisted because I viewed pastors as dependents on others, which conflicted with my upbringing that emphasized self-sufficiency.

That sounds like quite the journey.

What happened next?

I struggled with the call, bargaining with God until it became unbearable. By 1974, I decided to seek formal training, as I didn’t want to do His work without proper preparation. God provided support, and my mother, the only person to agree with my decision, stood by me while the rest of my family wanted me to pursue law or medicine.

I earned degrees in Christian Education, Theology, a PhD, and later a law degree, which I studied with divine timing in mind.

Where did you complete your theological education?

I graduated from the ECWA Theological Seminary in Aba, Abia State, after four years. This led to my initial pastoral experience under my mentor, Elder L.F. Jumbo, whom I deeply respect.

You mentioned starting the Redeemed Brethren Mission.

When did that happen?

I began the Redeemed Brethren Mission in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in 1982 after resigning from my previous position in a particular denomination where I had served as Assistant General Superintendent.

Can you tell us about your involvement in church unity and the formation of the National Board of Gospel Ministers?

Yes, I have always been involved in promoting unity among believers. I started the National Board of Gospel Ministers in 1979, to promote cooperation among ministers in Rivers State after identifying the need for a body that would bring us together, rather than waiting for outside influences during crusades.

This group merged with the Cross River Council of Ministers to form the Council of Gospel Ministers of Nigeria (COGMON). Later, with PFN, we worked tirelessly to coordinate Pentecostal churches across Rivers State, organizing crusades and through the military administration of Lt. Col. Dauda Komo, we secured land which we built the PFN Center in D/Line, Port Harcourt.

Rev. Iwuchukwu, can you share the specific events that led to the founding of the PFN in Rivers State?

Certainly. On September 25, 1985, my friend Rev. Henry Ogbonna from Festac Village, Lagos, visited me in Port Harcourt. During our conversation, we discussed the experiences of PFN in Lagos, which had been established after Rev. (Dr.) Uma Ukpai’s “Lagos for Christ” crusade. This inspired me to promise that I would establish a similar PFN in Port Harcourt.

What were your next steps after that conversation?

On September 27, 1985, I approached Apostle G.D. Numbere to introduce the idea of starting the PFN in Port Harcourt. However, he declined to join as he was already serving as the Rivers Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). I then reached out to other gospel ministers in Port Harcourt.

When did you hold your first meeting regarding the PFN?

Our first meeting took place on Saturday, September 28, 1985, at 3 p.m. at Riches of Christ Hall, No. 19 Gambia Street, Diobu, Port Harcourt. We aimed to share the vision so that everyone could be involved.

Who were some of the key figures that attended this initial meeting?

Several ministers attended, including Rev. Smith from the Full Gospel Church of God, Rev. John Agha from the Christian Pentecostal Mission, Rev. B. Tusima (Assemblies of God Church); Mrs. Beke (Four Square Gospel Church); Rev. Paulinus Akujobi (Gospel Light Mission); Rev. Cyprian Okafor (Riches of Christ Mission)l; Rev. Sylvanus Onwuachu (All Believers Gospel Mission) and Rev. Christian Onuegbu (Christian Fellowship Mission).

Rev. Iheanacho Eze (Christian Life Ministries); Evangelist Patrice Osuji; Rev. Emmanuel Ezeagwula; Rev. Alex Owabie; Rev. Godswill Eregha Jumbo (Christ Apostolic Church; Rev. Jude Ogoke (Holiness Evangelical Mission); Evangelist Victor Ojeniyi (Bonke Crusade Rep) and Rev. Godwin Ogbuji (Bible Holiness Mission) and many others from various denominations. This meeting was crucial as it set the groundwork for our future collaboration.

How did the PFN evolve from these meetings?

We continued our meetings periodically and eventually felt the need for formal appointments and the official inauguration of PFN Rivers. Thus, PFN, Rivers State was inaugurated, with Barrister Charles F.L. Membere as the first Chairman.

Can you tell us about the inauguration event?

The inauguration took place at Hotel Olympia, Forces Avenue, Old GRA, Port Harcourt. Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai delivered the sermon, and Bishop Onasanya officially inaugurated the Rivers State PFN. This event marked a significant milestone in our journey.

What were some of the leadership changes in the early years of the PFN?

After Barrister Membere’s short tenure, Rev. K.J. Ogan was elected as Chairman, followed by Rev. W.T. Iwo, Elkanah Hanson etc. Political undertones later led to a temporary limbo for the PFN, which resulted in the formation of a caretaker committee, where I served alongside other notable leaders.

How did you secure a venue for the PFN?

We made a courtesy visit to Col. Dauda Komo, the Military Administrator of Rivers State, to request a venue. Our appeal was granted, and we were allocated land at No. 11 Nwogu Street, D/Line, Port Harcourt. The foundation laying ceremony was conducted by Col. Komo, with me as the Chairman of the Planning Committee.

What is your vision for the future of the PFN and its impact on the community?

My vision is for the PFN to continue promoting unity among Pentecostals and serving as a strong voice for the community. We must remain committed to our mission and focus on the Kingdom of God, ensuring that we address societal issues effectively.

Could you describe your role in the early stage of the PFN?

I played a significant part in establishing the leadership structure. At one point, I proposed that a layman, Barrister Membere should be appointed as the first chairman, which I believed would foster unity and reduce rivalry. This was accepted. Other ministers who were also pivotal to the formation were Rev Smith, Rev Godswill Jumbo, Evangelist Osuji, Rev. F.O.C Stalwart, Etumaka, and Rev Livinus Achuwa. These were some of the people I assembled and we started nurturing the PFN earlier on before the inauguration.

How has the PFN grown since its inception?

The PFN has made significant strides in creating a platform for Pentecostals across Rivers State and Nigeria at large, becoming increasingly recognized.

Were there challenges in these leadership roles?

Yes, the PFN leadership elections sometimes involved irregularities I likened to political rigging. Despite conflicts and setbacks, I continued to serve in caretaker committees and councils to restore unity and order. I also served as State Secretary till 1999.

What do you see as the future of PFN and Pentecostalism in Nigeria?

I am optimistic about the prospects for PFN and Pentecostalism in Nigeria. There’s a growing brand awareness and acceptance among professional circles, including the Christian Lawyers’ Fellowship of Nigeria where I had served as the State Chairman (2013-2016) and South South Coordinator. However, there is a pressing need for us to adhere to biblical morals—both in conduct and in ministry practices.

Your peace work extends beyond church circles, right?

Indeed. During the Ogoni-Andoni ethnic crisis, we brokered peace successfully, where government efforts failed. This was a divine accomplishment, recognized formally with a thanksgiving at Port Harcourt’s Civic Center. I had served as Social Securities Outreach Chairman, South South of PFN.

What about your engagement in political advice?

Along with other elders, I evaluated gubernatorial candidates, encouraging support for less known but promising leaders to boost community progress.

How do you view your current role and the future of the Pentecostal movement in Nigeria?

I remain active on the Advisory Council and urge all to avoid tribalism or status divisions in church affairs. The focus should be on the Kingdom of God. I am hopeful for continued unity and service to God and community.

As someone who has served for many years, what advice do you have for the younger generation in ministry?

Rev. Iwuchukwu: I encourage them to prioritize mentorship, discipline, and patience. They should focus on the essence of service over the pursuit of material wealth. Righteousness must be at the core of our message, and as we serve authentically, we will see God’s fulfillment in our lives.

Thank you for sharing your insights, Rev. Iwuchukwu. Are there any final words you would like to leave with us today? I urge everyone to embrace Christ wholeheartedly. His presence is the solution to our challenges in life. Without Jesus, all our efforts are in vain. It’s time we refocus on our foundation—Jesus Christ. Thank you.