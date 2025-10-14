We Must Give Governor Fubara The Benefit Of The Doubt

…Chief (Rt. Hon.) Paworiso Samuel-Horsfall Speaks on Rivers Politics, Peace, and Loyalty

Introduction

In a season when politics in Rivers State has become a theatre of tempests, one man’s voice remains calm amid the clamour — that of Chief (Rt. Hon.) Paworiso Samuel-Horsfall, an elder statesman whose life mirrors both political service and traditional authority.

A distinguished son of Buguma and a proud Kalabari Chief, he is a former Member of the Federal House of Representatives during the Third Republic, former Commissioner under Governor Peter Odili, former Member of the Board of Directors of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), and now the Caretaker Regent of the Sokari George Group of Houses and Communities as well as the Regent of the Horsfall Group of Houses and Communities.

In this exclusive interview, the former SIMplified Movement leader for Asari-Toru Local Government opens up about the political crisis, the Governor’s peace process, the disbandment of the SIMplified structure, and the deeper lessons in loyalty, patience, and leadership.

The Interview

Question: Chief, what was your immediate reaction when the declaration of the State of Emergency in Rivers State was announced?

Chief Horsfall:

Thank you very much. When the declaration came, I must say I was very angry because I didn’t expect it to come that way. I reacted the much I could — even appeared on Arise TV — to express my displeasure.

But shortly after, my principal, the Governor, called us to a meeting. He told us to calm down, to trust him, and to work with him with our eyes closed. As his true and faithful supporters, we obeyed.

Not long after that, I lost my first son — a thirty-five-year-old computer electronics engineer with a Master’s degree in oil and gas engineering. That tragedy changed everything. Between my grief and the Governor’s counsel, I became calm. That was how I mellowed and began to see things differently.

QUOTE

“My silence was not absence — it was the calm after a storm. I believed in the Governor, even when I didn’t understand everything.”

Question: What was your position on the events that led to that declaration?

Chief Horsfall:

Before the declaration, I tried to make some inputs by engaging with my supporters and friends in the legal profession, including my brothers and cousins. I wanted to express how I felt and what should be done. But, honestly, I wasn’t really given the opportunity to be heard.

When I was finally attended to, it was done in a hurry — too hurried to fully comprehend my drift. So, I couldn’t push my opinion as I wanted. The reasons adduced for the declaration, in my view, were not strong enough.

However, after the Governor spoke with us, I began to understand his reasons. He said peace was paramount, and that we should calm down and endure. That was how I stood by him throughout the six-month process.

But I must confess, even now, I am not pleased with how the peace process started or how it is going. It appears very lopsided. Most of the time, we hear about developments from newspapers, television, or social media. Governor Sim’s supporters are not part of the meetings. Still, I believe in him. He may see what we cannot, and I choose to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Question: Would you have recommended a different approach to the peace process?

Chief Horsfall:

Yes, I would have. When the Governor first spoke to us, he assured us that his boss — the former Governor, now the FCT Minister — would join him to address the larger political family. I was looking forward to that. It would have created space for reconciliation, where both sides could meet, speak, and heal. But it never happened.

So, when I suddenly heard that the SIMplified Movement had been disbanded, I was truly shocked. I was the leader of SIMplified in Asari-Toru, so you can imagine how I felt.

This was a structure that brought the Governor to prominence. His support base is organic — it comes from genuine love between him and the people. I had hoped that his structure and that of his leader, the GDI, would find a way to work together. Sadly, that didn’t happen.

Even now, there are no clear peace arrangements in the Local Governments. All the chairmen are from the former Governor’s camp, and none relate meaningfully with the Governor’s people. It is zero — absolute zero — and that worries me deeply.

QUOTE

“There is talk of peace, but in the Local Governments, there is no such thing. The process remains one-sided and unclear.”

Question: Are you saying discrimination still exists?

Chief Horsfall:

Yes, there is. At least in Asari-Toru Local Government. I can’t speak for other areas, but here, the Governor’s supporters have been left in the dark.

Question: Given this, do you think the Kalabari people or Asari-Toru can truly benefit from the peace process?

Chief Horsfall:

Naturally, I like to be optimistic. If peace and reconciliation are genuine, then Asari-Toru and the Kalabari people will benefit — just as the rest of the State will.

Remember, the leader of the Elders Forum on the other side — Chief Ferdinand Anabraba — is a Kalabari man. So naturally, we expect that the Kalabari nation won’t be left out if the reconciliation is real.

In Asari-Toru, we also have strong figures like George Kelly, Ojukaye Amachree, Granville, and Enemi George. If they work together with the Governor’s supporters, the benefits will reach our people. That’s what I look forward to.

I’m still waiting for the Governor to call us, as he used to, so we can offer advice and help strengthen the process.

Question: What advice do you have for the Governor’s supporters?

Chief Horsfall:

My advice remains the same — calm down, trust him, and wait. The process is delicate, but I believe he’s heading somewhere good. He has shown patience and peace. Let’s continue to believe in him.

QUOTE

“Leadership demands patience. Let us wait for him; he will surely do what is right for Rivers people.”

Question: There are rumours about the Governor defecting to the APC. What’s your take?

Chief Horsfall:

Ordinarily, I am a PDP man to the core. But I once gave my word to the Governor that wherever he goes, I will go with him. If he moves to the APC, I will follow him — and I will urge my supporters to do the same.

For him to make that move, he must have weighed the benefits not just for himself, but for the State. I trust his judgment.

Question: Which of the stalled projects should get his immediate attention?

Chief Horsfall:

I was worried about the Trans-Kalabari Road, but thankfully that has been resolved. The Port Harcourt Ring Road and others should also resume.

The interim administration went beyond its mandate and stalled progress. I believe the Governor will revive all projects.

And because of the six-month suspension of democracy, I join those who believe six months should be added to his tenure. The people were deprived of governance; it is only fair that he recovers that time.

Question: Are you suggesting that Rivers elections should be staggered in 2027?

Chief Horsfall:

Yes. What happened was unprecedented. The Governor showed true peace and godliness. He placed everything before God, and God fought for him. His victory is a testimony to that.

Question: What advice do you have for the State House of Assembly?

Chief Horsfall:

They are my younger colleagues. I urge them to act with maturity. Enough of the confrontations. They should work with the Governor to consolidate peace.

The Governor has been patient and consultative — the Assembly should complement that. Rivers State has suffered enough. It’s time for healing.

Question: Finally, what message do you have for the people of Rivers State?

Chief Horsfall:

We must avoid statements that heat up the polity. Let us move forward, not dwell on the past.

The people should unite behind the Governor. If we all remain calm and patient, peace will reign, and the dividends of democracy will reach everyone.

I have no doubt — he will not let us down. The ship he now captains will surely reach the promised land.

Quote

“We must stand with the Governor. If peace reigns, development will return, and Rivers State will rise again.” Chief (Rt. Hon.) Paworiso Samuel-Horsfall’s words carry the quiet authority of a statesman who has seen both triumph and turbulence. His reflections remind Rivers people that politics, at its best, is not a contest of power but a call to serve — with patience, faith, and peace.