Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs Launches Lifeline Scholarship For Nigerian Students

The Chairman of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs has launched a scholarship initiative aimed at alleviating the growing financial challenges faced by Nigerian university students.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony for 250 student beneficiaries of the scheme at the University of Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Dr. Lulu-Briggs said the scheme targets students who are financially constrained but academically deserving, providing them with much-needed support to pursue higher education without undue hardship.

She highlighted the critical issue of declining government funding for education in Nigeria, noting that only about 7 percent of the national budget is allocated to the sector—less than half of the global recommendation, lamenting the resulting strain on students and their families, as well as the decline in academic resources such as laboratories and libraries.

Reflecting on her youth, Dr. Lulu-Briggs recalled a time when university education was more accessible and directly linked to employment opportunities.

She expressed concern over the current situation where many talented graduates remain unemployed, not due to lack of effort, but because the system does not adequately support their research and career advancement.

The new scholarship scheme is a response to these challenges, with Dr. Lulu-Briggs pledging to provide financial aid to 250 students this year.

She credited the inspiring leadership of the University of Port Harcourt’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, whose commitment to preventing students from being sent home over unpaid fees motivated her renewed dedication to educational support.

More than just financial assistance, the scholarship represents a declaration of faith in the potential of young scholars.

Dr. Lulu-Briggs encouraged beneficiaries to view their education as a source of empowerment and innovation, urging them to embrace curiosity, integrity, and responsibility as they prepare to shape Nigeria’s future.

Earlier in his welcome address, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Georgewill also paid glowing tribute to Dr. Lulu-Briggs, praising her vision and generosity for transforming the lives of numerous students since he assumed office in 2021.

He described the scholarship as a powerful investment in human potential and a beacon of hope amid difficult economic times.

The Vice-Chancellor called on all beneficiaries to honor the gift by striving for excellence with integrity, while acknowledging the support of benefactors and partners whose contributions have made it possible for thousands of students to continue their academic journeys without the burden of unpaid fees. This new chapter in educational support through the Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs Scholarship Scheme underscores the importance of societal investment in youth and education as essential pillars for sustainable development and national progress.