RSU Vice Chancellor Shares Personal Experience Using AI In Daily Work

By Bright Onuoha

The three-day postgraduate international conference at the Rivers State University (RSU), which was held from Monday, October 6th through October 9th, 2025, ended on an exciting note with stakeholders expressing optimism about the potential of interdisciplinary research and artificial intelligence to drive innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

Participants at the conference lauded the collaborative spirit fostered during the event and called for continued synergy among academics, researchers, and policymakers to bridge knowledge gaps and address societal challenges effectively.

One of those who shared personal experiences using artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance daily works was the Vice Chancellor of RSU, Professor Isaac Zeb-Obipi.

Speaking at the event themed “Interdisciplinary Innovations: Bridging

Knowledge for a Sustainable Future,” the Vice Chancellor emphasized that AI is a

valuable tool that supports human activities rather than replacing jobs.

He highlighted that the quality of research outcomes depended on how AI is deployed by users, not on the AI itself.

Zeb-Obipi encouraged postgraduate students to use AI in their community service and

revealed that RSU has adopted an AI policy, adding that the university has appointed two persons and hired a company to oversee data protection.

Keynote speaker and Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Prof. Okechukwu Onuchukwu stressed the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration, noting challenges like insufficient funding and complex evaluation systems.

He called for a holistic approach to achieve

innovative and transformative breakthroughs.

Prof. Esther Fomsi of the University of Port Harcourt also highlighted

AI’s crucial role in facilitating collaboration and data collation across disciplines.

She defined AI as machines designed to think and act like humans but stressed that ethical use is necessary to maximize its benefits and avoid pitfalls.

Prof. Fomsi reassured attendees that AI cannot fully replace human roles and emphasized the necessity of human oversight.

She advocated for innovative collaborations, joint publications, grant applications, and the establishment of a formal AI policy framework at RSU—as supported by the Vice Chancellor.

The conference brought together tertiary education practitioners and stakeholders who were urged to build synergy through interdisciplinary research to bridge knowledge gaps and foster sustainable innovations.

During the conference’s Q&A session, concerns about AI’s impact on jobs and authorship recognition were addressed.

The event also featured cultural displays and performances by the RSU Choir, with participants from RSU, IAUE, Uniport, and other institutions. Dignitaries at the event include Mrs I.B.S Harry, Registrar, Prof. Tamunoene Kingdom Abam (Dean, Post Graduate School), Prof. Nlerum S. Okogbule, Prof. N. Gladson Nwokah, Director, Rivers State University Business School and Chairman Conference Planning Committee.