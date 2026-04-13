“No Camps, No Division”: Prelate Charges Triune College Governing Council To Uphold Unity

By Jerry Needam

A strong call for unity and collective responsibility took centre stage on Sunday, April 12, 2026, as the Governing Council and officers of the Triune College of Theology were formally inaugurated at St. Michael’s Cathedral Cathedral, Mgbuodohia, Rumuolumeni, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State.

The inauguration, performed by the Prelate and President of Synod, Christ Army Church Nigeria, His Eminence, The Most Rev’d Dappa Opubo Abbey, took place during the consecration and enthronement of the Bishop of Ikwerre Diocese, Rt. Rev’d Bright Akum Iroanya.

In a firm and directive charge, the Prelate urged members of the newly inaugurated Governing Council to embrace unity of purpose and shun all forms of division.

He warned against the emergence of factions or camps within the leadership structure, stressing that disunity would undermine the vision and mission of the institution.

“There must be no division among you. No camps. You must work together in unity,” he declared, emphasizing that only a united leadership can effectively drive the growth and stability of the College.

The Prelate underscored that the Triune College of Theology, as an institution owned by the Church, must reflect the core Christian values of love, harmony, and cooperation.

He tasked the Council members and officers to see themselves as partners in progress, committed to building a strong theological institution anchored on discipline, integrity, and shared vision.

Those inaugurated into the Governing Council include High Chief Dr. Erasmus Mbira as Chairman, alongside Elder Arc. Ufort S. Udoinyang, Rev’d Canon U. F. Gbaraneh, Elder M. I. Ezedimbu, Sir Joy Inimgba Koko (JP), Sir Barr. I. G. Igani, Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam (JP), and Sir Capt. Edward Dagogo.

Also inaugurated were key officers of the College: Ven. Joseph B. Johngbo, Ph.D, as Provost; Ven. Dr. Nnana Garrick as Registrar; Ven. Vincent Ndiigbo as Bursar; Ven. Endurance I. Duke as Public Relations Officer; Ven. Dr. Bright Akum Iroanya as Librarian; Dr. Sotonye Iwo as Accountant; and Rev’d George Nyoyonne as Admin.

The inauguration marks a significant step in strengthening the administrative and academic framework of the College, with expectations high that the new leadership will work cohesively to advance its mandate.

With a clear warning against division and a strong emphasis on unity, the Prelate’s message set the tone for what is expected to be a purposeful and harmonious tenure for the Governing Council and management of the Triune College of Theology.