“Character Is Everything”: Powerful Charge As Rt. Rev’d Bright Iroanya Rises As Bishop Of Ikwerre Diocese

By Jerry Needam

A resounding call to humility, integrity, and selfless service reverberated through St. Michael’s Cathedral on Sunday, April 12, 2026, as Bright Akum Iroanya was consecrated and enthroned as Bishop of Ikwerre Diocese, Christ Army Church Nigeria, Province 1.

The solemn yet colourful ceremony drew dignitaries from across the country, with the cathedral filled to capacity as worshippers gathered to witness the historic occasion.

The consecration and enthronement were performed by the Prelate and President of Synod, Dappa Opubo Abbey, who delivered a compelling sermon themed “Servant Leadership,” anchored on Matthew 20:27.

In a message that blended spiritual depth with societal relevance, the Prelate stressed that leadership—whether in the church or in governance—must be firmly rooted in character and a genuine commitment to service.

He charged the new Bishop to exemplify humility, tolerance, honesty, forgiveness, and unwavering integrity.

“God is calling you and all of us to serve as servants. We are instruments in His hands,” he declared, warning that when people of questionable character assume leadership, the people suffer, but when the righteous rule, the people rejoice.

He cautioned against the abuse of power, urging the Bishop not to intimidate, victimize, or undermine those under his care, but to lead with godly character and compassion.

Extending his remarks to the political sphere, he noted that many leaders fail due to a lack of integrity, emphasizing that “if character is lost, everything is lost.”

The Prelate further defined the qualities of a true leader and faithful servant, while calling on the congregation to support and obey their new Bishop, highlighting the shared responsibility of building a strong and united church.

Highlights of the ceremony included a thanksgiving service, the administration of Holy Communion, fundraising, and the inauguration of the Governing Council and officers of Triune College of Theology.

The consecration and enthronement of Bishop Iroanya mark a significant milestone for the Ikwerre Diocese, heralding a new era of leadership grounded in service, righteousness, and unwavering devotion to God.

The elated Bishop of Ikwerre Diocese, in a speech filled with gratitude, thanked God for making his consecration and enthronement possible.

He expressed deep appreciation to the Prelate, Christ Army Church Nigeria, members of the Prelate’s Court, members of Province 1, and the entire Ikwerre Diocese.

Rt. Rev’d Iroanya also extended his heartfelt thanks to invited guests, as well as all individuals who supported the occasion through financial contributions and prayers.

Dignitaries in attendance included the Archbishop of Rivers Province 1/Bishop of Rivers Diocese, Most Rev’d T. G. T. Henry; Rt. Rev’d M. F. Mkparo, JP, Bishop of Bori Diocese; Rt. Rev’d Okpot S. Okpot, Bishop of Akwa Ibom Central Diocese; Rt. Rev’d Dr O. J. S. Ayanasikike, JP, Bishop of Rivers South Diocese; Rt. Rev’d Nkobiriari Martins, Bishop of Bonny Diocese; and Rt. Rev’d Moses U. Moses, Bishop of Andoni Diocese.

Others were Ven. Joseph B. Johngbo, PhD, Provost, Triune College of Theology; Ven. Endurance I. Duke, Synod Secretary; Rev’d Canon Mac Inoma Diri, Prelate Chaplain; Sir Barr. I. G. Igani; Sir Joy I. Koko, President, Council of Knights; and Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam, JP, ACACN, Synod Media Communicator, among others.